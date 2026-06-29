I thought that I would recognize this special week by posting a few articles relating to our 250th Anniversary. This one is from Southern Living. It is called “How To Celebrate America’s 250th In Washington, D.C.”. Enjoy!—————————————————————————

There is no place to celebrate America’s birthday quite like Washington, D.C.

The nation’s capital is set to become the center of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, offering a citywide lineup of hotel packages, immersive museum experiences, landmark exhibitions, and large-scale public events that bring the nation’s history to life.

From rooftop Fourth of July fireworks parties and waterfront dining experiences to new museum openings beneath iconic monuments and special showcases at institutions like the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C. invites visitors to experience this historic milestone.

Where To Stay in DC

Conrad Washington, DC Waldorf Astoria Hotel Washington Kimpton George Hotel InterContinental Washington D.C. - The Wharf (Details about these are in the original article.)

What To Do in DC

Tudor Place Historic House & Garden

Tudor Place Historic House & Garden offers a unique window into America’s founding era through its remarkable collection of more than 18,000 artifacts connected to George and Martha Washington and six generations of their descendants. As part of its America250 celebration in 2026, the National Historic Landmark invites visitors to explore the stories, objects, and legacy of the nation’s First Family while reflecting on 250 years of American history.

National Gallery Of Art

Dear America: Artists Explore the American Experience brings together more than 100 works on paper that examine what it means to be American through landscapes, portraits, and evolving ideas of freedom. On view at the National Gallery of Art through September 20, the exhibition spans 250 years of history and features works by influential artists including Carrie Mae Weems, Roy Lichtenstein, Thomas Moran, and Rupert García.

American Icon: The U.S. Flag in Art explores how artists have reinterpreted the Stars and Stripes from the late 19th century to today, revealing its evolving role as a symbol of patriotism, protest, and national identity. Featuring nearly 30 works by acclaimed artists including Gordon Parks, Jasper Johns, Dorothea Lange, and Faith Ringgold, the free exhibition runs June 6 through December 6, 2026, at the National Gallery of Art.

Lincoln Memorial

Opening June 25 beneath the Lincoln Memorial, a new 15,000-square-foot immersive museum in the undercroft will explore the monument’s construction, design, and historical significance through exhibits and multimedia storytelling. The experience also highlights the memorial’s powerful legacy as a backdrop for major civil rights demonstrations, offering a deeper look at its role in American history.

National Geographic Museum of Exploration

Opening June 26, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration invites visitors on an immersive journey through the planet’s wildlife, landscapes, cultures, and communities using innovative technology and storytelling. The museum’s debut will also feature Red, White & Blue: Photographs of the United States, a special exhibition that explores America’s history, identity, and beauty through striking images inspired by the colors of the U.S. flag.

The Great American State Fair at the National Mall

The Great American State Fair will transform the National Mall into a massive nationwide celebration, featuring food, entertainment, exhibits, and cultural experiences from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and federal agencies. Running June 25 through July 10, 2026, the event invites visitors of all ages to explore America’s diversity through live performances, interactive attractions, and immersive storytelling in the heart of Washington, D.C.

July 4th Events

Top of the Gate at The Watergate Hotel offers a premier rooftop celebration for America’s 250th birthday on July 4, featuring panoramic views of iconic D.C. landmarks and the city’s fireworks display. The 21-and-up event includes a premium open bar, culinary buffet, and reception-style service, making it one of the most exclusive ways to experience the holiday in the nation’s capital.

Moonraker at Pendry Washington, D.C. - The Wharf is hosting a 21-and-up “Red, White, & With A View” rooftop celebration featuring Americana-inspired bites with a Japanese twist, specialty cocktails, and a live DJ, all set against panoramic views of Washington, D.C. From 7:00–11:00 p.m., guests can enjoy an all-inclusive food and beverage experience with dishes ranging from wagyu sliders to lobster rolls and mochi desserts, plus partial views of the National Mall fireworks.

Rosewood Washington, D.C. is hosting its July 4th Celebration at CUT Above, an all-inclusive rooftop celebration featuring live action stations with wagyu, seafood, caviar, and curated desserts alongside premium cocktails, champagne, and sommelier-selected wines. Guests will enjoy a live DJ and sweeping skyline views culminating in a direct vantage point of the U.S. Capitol fireworks show, creating a fully immersive Fourth of July experience.

For America 250, Hell’s Kitchen Washington, DC at The Wharf will transform into a waterfront “America’s Block Party” destination, blending high-energy dining with an open-air celebration atmosphere in the heart of the capital. Guests can expect themed Red, White & Blue menus and cocktails alongside the restaurant’s signature live-fire culinary theater, creating a festive gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Salute to America: The Nation’s 250th Birthday Fireworks Celebration will serve as the grand finale of the United States’ semiquincentennial festivities on July 4, 2026. Held on the National Mall, the event will feature patriotic performances, dramatic flyovers, and a spectacular fireworks display honoring America’s past while celebrating its future.

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