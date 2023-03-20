Some subscribers may not know: I’ve been extensively involved with the industrial wind issue for several decades. Interestingly, in this national Sierra Club Report (p16), they concluded that the two most influential US anti-wind forces were the Koch brothers, and me! Considering the source, I take that as a back-handed compliment.

What critical thinking conclusion might be made from that assessment? My take is that the Koch brothers have been influential as they have provided financial support to conservative organizations. (FYI, I have never had any dealings with the Koch brothers, and I have not accepted money from anyone in all my time involved with wind energy and other policy matters. Likewise, I gave no money to anyone either.)

What I provide (as in this column) is education. Nothing more and nothing less. I strongly believe that citizens can only make informed decisions (about such technical matters as a community wind or solar project) if they have a solid understanding of both the positives and negatives of such long-range, impactful projects.

The developer promotes the positives, but who provides thorough information on the potential negatives? Local town and county representatives are not technically qualified to do that, so they don’t. State agencies (e.g., Health Department) have the competence to educate the public about scientifically documented adverse health consequences of onshore wind turbines — but for political reasons they do not. The same applies to federal agencies.

This is the vacuum that I’ve attempted to address, for free. For example, my website has a huge amount of helpful information (e.g., scientific studies). For example, my free twice-a-month Newsletter (published since 2009), has links to the latest developments on multiple under-covered topics, like wind energy. [Here are the 2023 archives for the Newsletter. Note the many articles on offshore wind! Email me to subscribe.] For example, I’ve given well over a hundred free talks, to help inform local citizens on current issues — and many have been about onshore or offshore wind energy.

The Critical Thinking conclusion from the Sierra Club Report is this: educating citizens is just as powerful as handing out money…

…………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

My take on Offshore Wind Energy (whether in the ocean, Great Lakes, etc.) is that citizens should be aware of — and effectively address — these major issues:

1 - Economic impacts. 2 - Environmental impacts. 3 - Climate Change impacts. 4 - Military impacts.

Each of these have details. Your opponents here are professionals, so if citizens want to improve their chances of winning the offshore wind fight, they MUST get well-educated, and then speak up. What are some of the details of the above four issues?

1- The Offshore Wind Economic impacts potentially include: a) much higher rate-payer costs, b) taxpayer costs, c) adverse consequences to the fishing industry, d) depreciation of shoreline property values, e) reduction of coastal tourism income, f) being a net jobs loser, etc. [See here (Economic Realities) for more info.] 2 - The Offshore Wind Environmental impacts potentially include: a) whale deaths, b) killing of other ocean-going creatures, c) significant disruption of the ocean ecosystem, 4) bird killing, etc. [See here for numerous scientific studies that document some specific examples.] 3 - The Offshore Wind Climate Change impacts are nothing like what citizens are being told by lobbyists and other wind advocates. This Report explains that there are no genuine scientific studies that have concluded that wind energy will save a consequential amount of CO2 — but there are multiple scientific studies that conclude that wind energy might well make climate change worse! 4 - The Offshore Wind Military impacts potentially include radar and other interferences. This includes Coast Guard operations. [See this for an overview. See here (near the bottom of the page) for more info.]

It’s GREAT that a lot of people are now interested in offshore wind due to whale deaths, fishing concerns, tourism impacts, etc. — but to win this fight, citizens need to make an issue about ALL of the negative consequences, not just one or two.

A significant conclusion is that this should make clear that just because a cable isn’t coming ashore in other waterfront communities, citizens and legislators there should also be VERY concerned about a proposed regional project.

Also, a lawsuit is a last resort if constructive conversations with your representatives are not fruitful. If lawsuits are needed, be aggressive and creative — like filing a 1983 claim. (I’m not an attorney, so you need to consult with a competent, sympathetic no-holds-barred lawyer.)

The bottom line takeaway is this… Get educated. Get your neighbors educated. Speak up politely but firmly, using ALL available ammunition. Strongly defend your rights.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

PS — Several years ago I was intimately involved with the fight against the first major US offshore wind project: Cape Wind. We were repeatedly told that we had no chance of winning. Indeed, we were fighting the Governor, the state legislature, the federal government, the utility company, multiple “environmental” organizations, etc.

Despite that overwhelming opposition, we WON! Further, today you have a lot more scientific evidence to support your case than we did then, so your fight should be easier than it was then…

PPS — When I last checked (6-16-23), this worthwhile, new Petition against US offshore wind had over 505,000 signers. Please sign, and pass it on to your contacts list!

