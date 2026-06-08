Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
8h

Critical thinking should definitely be taught as a stand alone course. It will automatically be integrated into all other courses by the students who absorb the teachings. The younger they're taught, the better.

This was an interesting read:

"To Think or Not to Think: The Impact of AI on critical-thinking skills"

An excerpt: "One of the most recently cited studies in this area comes from Microsoft (2025), which focused on knowledge workers and their perceptions of where and how critical AI impacts thinking. The simplified “spoiler alert” from the study’s abstract reads as follows: The higher the level of confidence in AI that the user has, the lower the critical thinking (inverse correlation), while the higher a user’s self-confidence is, the greater their use of critical thinking (direct correlation). Figure 1 shows these relationships. This leads to posing these questions: How does AI impact the development of critical-thinking skills in science? How can teachers best use AI while developing those exact skills?"

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Chris Denton's avatar
Chris Denton
12h

If one has coached youth teams and taught in a school, one finds that education without training is mere entertainment and that training without education is blind regimentation. One learns that the players need education to make the training innate, and that students needed training to make the education purposeful.

Secondly, the old liberal arts degree was designed (before the term came into being) as an interdisciplinary degree. One had 'required courses' in different disciplines as well as one's major. This led to a wider perspective on the world when exercising the discipline of one's 'major'. One could no longer comfortably 'pigeon hole' one's thinking. The other disciplines which one learned would keep raising uncomfortable questions about one's thinking within one's major.

It occurs to me that most things which we learn in life we learn in a hurricane of events happening almost all at once. We then harvest from that whirlwind thoughts and facts which were relevant in that moment. And we remember them. In other words, we learned them.

Could it be that schools have 'pigeon holed' too many subjects, and classroomed courses into boredom, all leading to a sort of vaccination culture about 'learning'. Once taken, one is immune from knowing about the subject matter of a course and one therefore never has to address the subject matter again?

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