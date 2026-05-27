Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Virginia A's avatar
Virginia A
4h

Very sensible.

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1 reply by John Droz
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John Shanahan
20mEdited

John Droz presents 15 observations/recommendations on the war with Iran that are clear and offer hope for lasting peace. It could improve the worldview of the United States as a country and the future of the Iranian people. It takes personalities out of the picture and puts workable ideas on the table. Congratulations!

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