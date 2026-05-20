I subscribe to very few Substacks, as I simply must be selective with the limited time at my disposal. I’m reposting one here as I think it has general interest. Note: I’ve edited out some of the vulgarity as it strikes me as unnecessary — just like comedians who say “F…” every other sentence. Really?

If you want to see the original, it’s here.

Despite her interesting suggestions for writing, I think it wouldn’t hurt for her to also rely on this deceptively powerful advice: keep it simple…

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The Scalpel and the Sword: Forging Lethal Prose in a World of Weak Ink

Most Writers Are Linguistically Impotent. I’m not. The Cunning Linguists Guide to Brutal, Unforgettable Prose

LHGREY

MAY 18, 2026

I am Grey.

I’ve been shaping language into something dangerous since I was a little kid…poetry that sliced open the vein, raw, unsparing prose that didn’t give a damn about rules or polish.

I was a bookworm, consuming entire libraries like a predator devouring prey, and early on I took creative writing courses where I dominated with feral precision.

One of my closest friends is an editor for a well-acclaimed publication; she’s been feeding me razor-sharp tips and tricks for years.

Long before any formal credentials, I learned that language is a weapon.

This is just my way of forging lethal prose.

Everyone is different, but I’ve been asked this exact question so many times I finally decided to carve it out on the page for anyone hungry enough to wield it.

You don’t need to be some ivory-tower academic to write like this.

You don’t need a string of letters after your name to carve truth into the reader’s mind.

You just need things you love with obsessive, feral intensity, the time and patience to sit in the fire with it, the iron will to keep pushing forward, and the brutal, unflinching honesty to dissect your own soul on the page like a forensic autopsy on a fresh corpse.

Most people never do that last part. And it’s the most important.

Age has nothing to do with it. Academics are BS. Never let anyone tell you otherwise.

I never set foot in law school, yet I can dissect statutes, interpret case law, and argue like a seasoned legal scholar. No credentials. Just psychotic passion that drove me to study it with vicious rigor. I have friends who are attorneys I hit up whenever something doesn’t click yet.

You will never advance if you’re afraid to ask questions {John’s note: this is a fundamental characteristic of a Critical Thinker.}. Stay curious always. I can’t stress that enough. Our brains thrive on knowledge. Feed them continuously, relentlessly, like the apex predator you were born to be.

And here is the accelerant most amateurs never touch: read as much as possible on the topics that ignite your obsession. Fiction or nonfiction, it doesn’t matter. Devour it relentlessly.

You will pick up rhythms, psychological undercurrents, structural steel, and visceral truths you never knew existed…and you will apply them like stolen ammunition, supercharging your own prose until it hits harder than anything you could have manufactured in isolation.

The page becomes a battlefield where every book you’ve internalized is another loaded magazine.

Everything I’ve picked up since…credentialed in forensic psychology, and criminology, plus understudies in theology and history…has only sharpened my approach to a lethal edge. But the core was already there in the kid who wrote because she had to bleed on the page.

All of it…behavioral science, neurological wiring, the study of war, the cold calculus of the criminal mind…converges in one objective: every sentence must strike the reader’s brain with surgical force, twisting for maximum psychological impact and revelation.

For twenty years now, people who stumble into my orbit ask the same question with that mix of awe and resentment: How do you write like that?

Not with flowery excess or academic sludge, but with the precision of a crime-scene scalpel and the unrelenting force of a siege engine…raw, unfiltered, cursing when it needs to be said because no one enjoys reading sterilized, polite bullshit that anesthetizes the mind instead of eviscerating it.

The answer is brutally simple and psychologically unforgiving: writing is not art for art’s sake.

It is applied behavioral science, forensic intelligence, theological depth, historical pattern recognition, and strategic warfare compressed into language that dominates the reader’s neurology.

Whatever your profession or private obsession… whether you profile killers, study scripture, command troops, or merely hunt truth in obscure archives…you already possess the weapons.

Most people simply refuse to wield them because they think it takes credentials. It doesn’t!

It takes the same time, patience, will, and self-honesty I’ve demanded of myself since I was small.

The options are everywhere…creative writing classes, trusted editor friends, Microsoft Word’s built-in tools because none of us are perfect at spelling, grammar, or punctuation. Use them. No ego. No excuses.

Profile Your Reader Like a Suspect

Every sentence you write is an interrogation under bright lights.

Before the first word hits the page, you must know your reader the way a forensic psychologist knows a serial offender: motives, cognitive biases, emotional pressure points, neurological tolerances for complexity.

Behavioral science is merciless here. The human brain craves pattern and threat; it discards noise like a junkie chasing the next hit.

If your prose wanders, it dies in the reader’s prefrontal cortex, forgotten before it ever lands.

I treat every audience as a subject file. What do they fear? What sacred cows will they defend with their dying breath? Where is their intellectual vanity, that soft spot begging to be exploited?

Once profiled, I strike those exact nerves. No padding. No safe platitudes.

Only the lethal truth, delivered with surgical grammar and the rhythmic cadence that neuroscience tells us triggers dopamine and memory consolidation.

Short. Sharp. Then a longer, layered clause that lets the implication sink deep and twist.

Research as Relentless Intelligence Gathering

Self-taught or formally credentialed, it makes no difference. The standard is the same: gather evidence until the case is airtight and the defense has no escape.

I cross-reference criminological databases, neurological studies, theological exegesis, and declassified war diaries with the same rigor I once applied to suspect timelines.

Every claim must be triangulated. Every metaphor must survive forensic scrutiny or burn.

Clichés are the literary equivalent of contaminated evidence; I burn them on sight. Historical analogies must be precise, not decorative.

A theologian’s insight into original sin or a battlefield commander’s principle of economy of force becomes the structural steel of an argument.

If you cannot defend it under cross-examination, delete it. Mercy is for the weak.

First Draft: Unleash the Beast

Write raw. Write ferocious.

Let the venom flow unfiltered…cursing when the truth demands it, because sterilized work is for cowards who want applause instead of impact.

The first draft is the crime scene before the tape goes up…chaotic, bloody, alive with every psychological fracture and theological consequence.

I do not pause for grammar yet. I let the full psychological profile of my subject pour onto the page, the theological weight of consequence, the historical inevitability of pattern.

One thing I learned studying war: hesitation kills momentum. Momentum is life.

Microsoft Word is my command post. I type in fury, then I activate every built-in checker because I am not an English professor and neither are you.

Pride is a luxury the lethal writer cannot afford.

Spell-check, grammar suggestions, readability scores…all of them are lie detectors. They expose the sloppy, the pretentious, the rhythmically deaf.

I accept their indictments without ego.

Mastering Neurological Sentence Rhythm: The Brain’s Pulse as Your Deadliest Weapon

I do not write sentences that meander like tourists through a battlefield.

I write sentences that strike the reader’s limbic system like a precisely placed round…immediate, irreversible, unforgettable.

Most “writers” vomit words onto the page and hope the reader’s brain forgives the assault. I refuse.

I study the neurology of language the way a profiler studies a killer’s signature, because the difference between prose that persuades and prose that evaporates is not talent. It is applied neuroscience weaponized.

The human brain did not evolve to read academic sludge or corporate filler.

It evolved to track predators, process threats, remember stories that kept the tribe alive. Its reward circuitry lights up for rhythm. Its attention circuits collapse under monotony.

Sentence rhythm is not a literary nicety. It is neurological warfare.

The Science: How the Brain Actually Reads You

Functional MRI studies…those cold, merciless scans…show that the brain processes language in hierarchical waves.

Short, declarative sentences trigger rapid dopamine hits in the ventral striatum.

Longer, complex clauses engage the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, demanding sustained attention.

When you alternate them with surgical precision, you hijack both systems simultaneously: the reader feels urgency and depth.

The cadence mimics natural speech under stress… exactly the state in which humans are wired to remember and obey.

Behavioral science confirms it. Rhythm creates prosodic prediction.

The brain anticipates the next beat the way a soldier anticipates the next order. Break that rhythm clumsily and you lose them.

I learned this not in some ivory-tower seminar but in the same way I learned everything that matters: cross-referencing neurological journals with battlefield dispatches, theological texts, and the raw psychological autopsies of men who broke under interrogation.

Augustine’s Confessions do not drone; they pulse.

Caesar’s Commentarii de Bello Gallico do not wander; they march.

The greatest war speeches in history…Henry V at Agincourt, Churchill in 1940…were engineered for the brain’s auditory cortex before they ever reached the page.

The Technique: Rhythm as Tactical Doctrine

1. The Spike and the Sustain

Lead with a short sentence. One punch. Then expand.



Wrong: The suspect entered the room quietly and looked around before deciding to commit the act that would change everything forever. Right: He entered. Eyes swept the corners. Then the knife came out. The first version dies in the reader’s working memory. The second lodges in the amygdala like shrapnel.

2. Parallel Structure as Psychological Conditioning

The brain loves symmetry. Use it like a profiler uses consistent MO. “He planned. He stalked. He struck.” Three beats. Three triggers. The reader’s mirror neurons fire in lockstep. I have watched juries lean forward when prosecutors deploy this cadence. They do not know why. I do.

3. The Theological Cadence of Consequence

Scripture does not lecture; it thunders in measured waves. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Boom. Then the longer unfolding of dominion and fall.

I borrow that architecture: short foundational truth, followed by layered implication. The brain registers it as moral weight, not opinion.

4. Historical Economy of Force

Study any decisive campaign. Resources are never wasted. Neither are words. Von Clausewitz would delete every clause that fails to advance the objective. I do the same. If a sentence does not serve the kill shot…clarity, emotion, or revelation… it is excised without ceremony.

The Forge: Microsoft Word as Interrogation Room

I write the first draft in raw fury, exactly as the insight hits. Then the real work begins.

I read every paragraph aloud. The ear is the final polygraph. If the rhythm stumbles, the brain will too. Microsoft Word’s readability statistics are not suggestions; they are forensic evidence.

I force the Flesch-Kincaid score into the lethal zone…complex enough to respect the reader’s intelligence, simple enough to bypass their defenses.

Grammar checkers catch the passive voice that dilutes impact. Punctuation tools expose the commas that weaken the blade. No ego. No exceptions.

Even the most decorated literature professors produce rhythmic corpses when they stop checking. I do not.

Editing: The Forensic Autopsy

This is where amateurs collapse and professionals separate themselves from the corpses of their own work.

I print the draft. I read it aloud in the voice of a battlefield briefing…slow, deliberate, lethal.

The ear catches what the eye forgives: clunky cadence, passive constructions, sentences that sag under their own pretension.

Neurological science confirms it: spoken language reveals the brain’s natural processing load. If you stumble, the reader will too.

Then the real violence

I. Cut every sentence that does not advance the objective. II. Eliminate adverbs like a commander prunes supply lines…ruthlessly. III. Replace vague abstractions with concrete, visceral images drawn from your expertise. A criminologist does not say “bad behavior”; she says “the signature wound pattern left by a disorganized offender.” IV. Deploy theological resonance or historical precedent only when it lands like artillery on the exact coordinate of the reader’s doubt.

I run the document through grammar and punctuation tools a second, third, fourth time. No one is perfect.

The greatest literature professors in history have published sentences that would make Strunk and White reach for a revolver.

Tools exist because excellence demands them.

The Final Strike: Precision and Profundity

The last pass is literary judo. I layer subtext the way a profiler layers motive beneath behavior.

A single sentence can carry criminal psychology, a nod to Augustine, and the tactical lesson of Thermopylae…all while remaining grammatically flawless and stylistically invisible to the untrained eye.

That is mastery. The reader feels the weight without seeing the machinery.

Ferocity without precision is ranting. Precision without ferocity is sterile. The lethal writer fuses both.

The Lethal Writer’s Shield: Never Let Bullshit Criticism Break You

And stress this until it is burned into your nervous system: do not allow people and their bullshit criticism to get to you.

They come at you with ridiculous, low-resolution baloney trying to diminish your ability to articulate your thoughts with the dumbest things imaginable.

I’ve had plenty…endless examples of jealous little minds projecting their own incoherence onto me.

They seem to think that because they are not capable of forming coherent sentences or building anything great that no one else can either, so they swarm like insects to tear you down.

Don’t let them.

Low-IQ people will always try to drag you down to their level; it is psychological self-preservation, pure envy dressed up as critique.

Don’t engage with them. Block. Mute. Keep doing what you are doing.

Because the more they try to tear you down with baseless insults, the more it should prove to you that you are operating way above the mark. Their venom is confirmation. Your prose is the weapon. Keep firing.

Final Order

Whatever your field…homicide detective, combat veteran, neuroscientist, theologian, or the self-taught obsessive who reads until 3 a.m….it is already your arsenal.

Stop treating writing as a separate skill. It is the weaponization of everything you know. Take the thing you love most in this world, carve yourself open with ruthless honesty, and put it on the page.

Use the courses, the editor friends, the software, the late-night reading marathons…every tool available.

Open Microsoft Word. Profile your reader. Gather your evidence.

Write like the outcome of a war depends on it… because in the marketplace of ideas, it does.

Then edit without mercy. Master the neurological pulse of every sentence until your prose commands the reader’s brain the way a warlord commands the field.

The page is your crime scene. The reader is your target. Make every word count. And when they ask you how you do it, hand them this article.

They still won’t write like you.

Because most people lack the stomach for the blade.

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