Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
8h

Thanks for this wonderful share, John.

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Jim Reynolds's avatar
Jim Reynolds
6h

There are genuinely good observations in this piece:

* rhythm matters,

* sentence variation matters,

* reading aloud matters,

* specificity matters,

* and editing matters.

But the piece itself repeatedly violates the clarity and precision it claims to celebrate.

The author is so busy performing intensity that she constantly interrupts her own insights. The prose keeps announcing how “dangerous,” “lethal,” and psychologically advanced it is instead of simply demonstrating strength naturally.

Eventually the performance becomes the subject.

And that exhausts the reader.

Ironically, the best parts are the simplest parts:

* cut clutter,

* use concrete imagery,

* study widely,

* vary cadence,

* and write honestly.

Everything else becomes increasingly overwritten and self-mythologizing. The endless:

* war metaphors,

* predator metaphors,

* forensic metaphors,

* interrogation metaphors,

* and neuroscience language

…eventually blur together into one long cloud of theatrical intensity.

When every sentence screams, nothing screams.

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