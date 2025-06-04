Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
27mEdited

Struggle is the centerpiece of leftism — but only struggle directed by "leaders," such as the lowest ranks of infantry would be expected to do on the battlefield. They don't want any real individual improvement. Those who struggle and improve and develop skills and abilities of their own are recognized as not being "useful idiots" and are therefore dangerous to the New World Order, so they're the first to go to the guillotine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture