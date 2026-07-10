Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Hugh Kendrick's avatar
Hugh Kendrick
30m

Hugh Kendrick

Many thanks for your years of common sense commentary.....and your fortitude in standing up to ill-informed and undeserved attempts at retribution.

Best wishes.......and keep punching!

PS Enjoyed your book years ago, and have it handy for reference.

h.kendrick@comcast.net

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William Lynch's avatar
William Lynch
1h

The truths are that neither extreme has solid arguments, that each grabs onto factoids and creates stories, that personal polls of opinions do not relate to facts, that current projection models have flaws, and that every semi-ignorant person in the middle latches onto a favorite guru storyteller. I can prove to you that if NOTHING is done about the present status and all factors that are in play remain exactly as they are that global temperatures will still continue to rise. CO2 increases are almost irrelevant at this point. All demands for expanding power sources, such as for AI needs, are compelled to increase global warming just as much as if the sun were getting brighter. I have a mathematical proof but just look at the results from the last major volcano event in which massive amounts of ash dimmed the sun for a year or so. When the ashes were long gone, the global temperature did not snap back; it crawled back at about the same rate as it is doing today (about +0.35C per decade, +0.0001C per day). Nobody important seems to have reflected upon that factoid. Nature has its rhythms, and we humans can affect those rhythms. Look for my report; it even corrects a major error in my own 2018 Global Warming book. ... W T Lynch ... bandglynch@gmail.com

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