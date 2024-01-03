Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

John Droz
Jan 8, 2024

For some reason, quite a few people send me emails, rather than make comments here. I encourage them to post directly, but... Since I understand that they are busy, I'll repost some examples. The second is from Dr. Will Happer, an esteemed scientist:

John Droz has drawn attention to an age-old problem in human society, the unwillingness, and in some cases the inability of people to think for themselves. In the introduction to his timeless book, "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds," first published in 1841, Charles Mackay noted the rarity of critical thinking with his remark: "Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one."

Groupthink is not a harmless human failing. It has allowed human society to stumble into one catastrophe after another: World War I, Bolshevism and Nazism a century ago; climate fanaticism, wokeness, and dangerously unstable regional wars like those in Ukraine and the Near East today.

With near universal access to information on the internet, one might think that critical thinking would be mopre favored and there would be less incentive to think in herds. But just the opposite may be happening, with Orwellian thought police cleansing the internet of "disinformation."

John Droz
Jan 8, 2024

For some reason, quite a few people send me emails, rather than make comments here. I encourage them to post directly, but... Since I understand that they are busy, I'll repost some examples. The first is from Jerry Egolf:

John, thank you for taking up the banner in this battle regarding the thoughts and minds of people from all walks of life. During a curriculum review, the NC School Board had a chance to change the K-8 curriculum, to include critical thinking, for North Carolina's students when we fought similar battles over Common Core years ago. Politics left us out to dry then and I hope they don't repeat their ineptness in helping our children. I taught critical thinking for almost fifteen years to USMC and DoD classes, mainly for analysis and research but, the one thing that my students kept telling me was how much the critical thinking was helping them in their personal lives.

In today's world, there are so many nonsensical ideas and prejudices floating around and there seems to be more every day. Many of the core principles with critical thinking are recognizing and mitigating biases and prejudices that all of us are either born with or acquire through living our lives. Instead, teachers are encouraging their students to "join the mob", "be a victim", and join whatever group think is popular. They teach false, or fake, information and pretend that it is real. If any of their students knew how to think critically, they would recognize the BS for what it is.

In addition to recognizing the bad information, students would be able to effectively argue an opposing viewpoint. A major part of critical thinking is countering the biases and fallacies that we want to believe are real. Debate has become a lost art due to the lack of being able to construct counterpoints in an argument or discussion.

Finally, the best part of learning and practicing critical thinking is that it soon becomes second nature. It becomes the default way that you think, react, postulate, and interpret. You don't have to consciously do it! It really can make things better in a lot of ways (Hint: I don't usually practice critical thinking when ordering from a menu but . . . ) Again, I applaud your efforts and hope you have much better success than we had years ago. I am at your service.

