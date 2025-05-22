Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
14hEdited

The most interesting feature of a cooling system is what is actually providing the cooling you enjoy. It is you. This fact actually works to save you money if you understand it properly.

Humidity control is far more important than temperature. Your body releases moisture through your skin and as that moisture evaporated you feel cooler. This, you are your own cooling system and the key is to control the release of moisture.

On a hot summer day you will find yourself sweating. That is not because it is hot, it is because the humidity is high and your perspiration cannot evaporate fast enough. Case in point, go to Arizona where the humidity at the same temperature is low. You will not feel as hot because you are evaporating sweat much more efficiently.

So, in designing a home cooling system, do not go for a bigger compressor. If the peak load is 3 Tons, put in 2.5 Ton unit. On a design day the unit will run more but it will be dehumidifying the whole time. It may not be able to hold a 76 degree set point, but you will actually feel much more comfortable because the humidity will not spike up while the unit is not running. Your house sucks up moisture faster than it gains heat because insulation doesn’t control moisture movement.

I hope this helps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz jr.
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
8h

Yes, but the key is A/C contractors always oversize the equipment because bigger is more expensive while smaller is more comfortable to the homeowner. That is what never gets explained rationally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture