I’ve purposefully made the title sound simple enough.

In reality this is a video that shows: a) one person building a house from scratch, b) that one person is a woman, and c) she uses no power tools!

I also noted how she frequently used the laws of physics (e.g., leverage) to be able to construct this house on her own… Regretfully there is not a quality picture of the finished product, but this will give you some idea:

Here is the video of her performing the work to make this happen:

My recent post was about two amazing birds. This is about one of the many astounding accomplishments humans can do, if they put their mind to it…

