Since we are almost continuously inundated with raucous media noise, it is challenging to separate the wheat from the chaff.
That’s where Critical Thinking comes in. Again.
We have been warned by insightful people about the societal track we are on, so little should be a surprise — if we are Critical Thinkers paying attention.
One of my all time favorites is from Paul Harvey. Many people today probably don’t even know who he is! In any case, watch this three minute video where visuals and Hans Zimmer music are added to one of Paul’s best commentaries.
Remember this was a radio broadcast about sixty years ago… (For the best experience, click on the expand arrows in the upper Left corner, below.)
Was Paul Harvey accurate in his no-holds-barred assessment?
If you believe so, what are YOU doing about it?
“If I were the devil?”
I wouldn’t change a thing today!
Why is it that our so called “elected-leaders” haven’t a clue?
Or is it that they know “exactly” what they’re doing? Even if they’ve been blackmailed or threatened or any number of corrupt activities, which essentially could lead, nearly all of our “self-appointed” leaders to, look the other way?
When our society and society as a whole becomes separated by something I call “Them vs US,” it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out who our enemies are.
And as the great Paul Harvey says “now you know the rest of the story.”
Right now education is a game of information transfer. But that is what computers do, and they do it faster and more accurately than people. Even it the computer is passing wrong information, they do that faster and more accurately than people. The old truth about technology still applies with Ai - that is, garbage in, and garbage out. In contrast, when we were a stong and growing county (prior to and after WW2), under the guidance of Classical Education, we were not subject to the distractions that Paul Harvey notes (at least not to the extent of today).
Your audience must know that American education (up til the mid 1900's, or a bit earlier, was Classical and Christian. You see true learning happens when knowledge of the mind (Athens) meets knowledge of the heart (Jerusalem) and curiosity, wonder and awe transpire in that engagement. That is when information turns into wisdom thorugh the journey of learning.