Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
13h

“If I were the devil?”

I wouldn’t change a thing today!

Why is it that our so called “elected-leaders” haven’t a clue?

Or is it that they know “exactly” what they’re doing? Even if they’ve been blackmailed or threatened or any number of corrupt activities, which essentially could lead, nearly all of our “self-appointed” leaders to, look the other way?

When our society and society as a whole becomes separated by something I call “Them vs US,” it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out who our enemies are.

And as the great Paul Harvey says “now you know the rest of the story.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John Droz and others
Martin McCarthy's avatar
Martin McCarthy
5h

Right now education is a game of information transfer. But that is what computers do, and they do it faster and more accurately than people. Even it the computer is passing wrong information, they do that faster and more accurately than people. The old truth about technology still applies with Ai - that is, garbage in, and garbage out. In contrast, when we were a stong and growing county (prior to and after WW2), under the guidance of Classical Education, we were not subject to the distractions that Paul Harvey notes (at least not to the extent of today).

Your audience must know that American education (up til the mid 1900's, or a bit earlier, was Classical and Christian. You see true learning happens when knowledge of the mind (Athens) meets knowledge of the heart (Jerusalem) and curiosity, wonder and awe transpire in that engagement. That is when information turns into wisdom thorugh the journey of learning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John Droz and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture