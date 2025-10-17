Since we are almost continuously inundated with raucous media noise, it is challenging to separate the wheat from the chaff.

That’s where Critical Thinking comes in. Again.

We have been warned by insightful people about the societal track we are on, so little should be a surprise — if we are Critical Thinkers paying attention.

One of my all time favorites is from Paul Harvey. Many people today probably don’t even know who he is! In any case, watch this three minute video where visuals and Hans Zimmer music are added to one of Paul’s best commentaries.

Remember this was a radio broadcast about sixty years ago… (For the best experience, click on the expand arrows in the upper Left corner, below.)

Was Paul Harvey accurate in his no-holds-barred assessment?

If you believe so, what are YOU doing about it?

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

