A Climate Convert
In her own words...
Recently, the EPA made the most significant (and positive) change in US environmental history*. Despite what you may see in lamestream media, the issue at stake is very simple: Is CO2 a pollutant?
The answer by the current EPA is: NO.
As a physicist and a moderately knowledgeable person on such matters, I fully concur that this is the correct scientific position.
Interestingly (on this same subject), I was recently sent this Instagram video (done by Lucy Biggers) that I’m sharing with you. As a non-scientist, I think she does a good job explaining a technical matter…
So don’t be distracted by handwaving and appeals to authority (like rigged computer models). The issue at stake is very simple: Is CO2 a pollutant?
[If you need help, see AlterAI’s answer.]
*Some reasonable references about the EPA action:
“Largest Act of Deregulation in US History”: EPA to Repeal Obama-Era Greenhouse Gas Finding
EPA To Rescind Obama-Era Endangerment Finding in Historic Deregulatory Move
EPA is right to reverse Obama overreach (Washington Post!)
EPA: Final Rule — Rescission of the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding and Motor Vehicle Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards Under the Clean Air Act
Having children has a way of changing one's perspective. Lucy changed her tribe and let her critical thinking come to the forefront. I hope she will be a successful influencer to the young people who are looking for some truth.
https://thelawisyourattorney.com/loper-bright-enterprises/ https://thelawisyourattorney.com/epa-cant-regulate-greenhouse-gases/ https://cctruth.org/index.php/ghg/