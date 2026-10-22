I am working diligently to produce a superb High School Textbook for a proposed two-semester course titled “Critical Thinking and AI Literacy”. The first draft of the 350± page book is done. Now doing edits.
One big question is: what should be the cover? Below are our top five candidates. At the end, please vote as to which one you like the best. Feel free (as always) to add comments.
{Notes: The final Cover will have quality typesetting, etc, so the question here is just: which background do you like the best?… The poll will only be available for three (3) days… Please just vote once…}
Cover #1 (Questionmark Stairway)
Cover #2 (Student with Questionmark)
Cover #3 (Lightbulb with Questionmark)
Cover #4 (Student at Crossroads)
Cover #5 (Student w Landscape)
Thank you for voting!
Remember, this is all about making a sizable improvement in our K-12 education system.
Although this sample cover says Tennessee, a slightly different version will be available for every State. Additionally, a slightly modified version of this book will also be available for Private K-12 schools and Homeschools. Regarding the latter, we will soon be setting up a website dedicated to Homeschooling…
PS — Per my prior Substack commentaries, Tennessee was selected as the first State to make inroads in, due to its political makeup. The textbook is intended for ALL States, private schools, and homeschoolers.
PPS — If you don’t like any of my efforts (!), please send your actual proposed finished cover along to me, via my email <aaprjohn@northnet.org>. If you need help, ask ChatGPT!
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"Critical Thinking" - this is probably the most misinterpreted and misapplied concept in the US culture. So many across all demographics and education levels are cluelessly misinformed on the critical thinking process. I am an engineer, classically educated and have accumulated three graduate degrees over the course of my life and career. I always thought of myself as a critical thinker, but it wasn't until my last academic endeavor where I earned a Masters in Strategic Studies that I realized I was not a critical thinker, at least not completely. The difference was in how I saw and addressed bias and assumptions. The lightbulb that went off in my head was bright and blinding; it fueled a desire to learn more and explore the boundaries of thought and decision theory.
The reason that I'm writing this comment is to both endorse your endeavors and mention the light-bulb moment paper that woke me up - Gerras, Stephen J. , US Army War College, "Thinking Critically About Critical Thinking: A Fundamental Guide For Strategic Leaders", August 2008. Dr. Gerras is an excellent writer and speaker. The paper advances an exemplary critical thinking model centered on military operations, with concepts that are transportable to any complex or simple decision scenario. I highly recommend reading or perusing the paper.
Being the mother of 2 daughters and grandmother of 5 granddaughters I choose the lightbulb. The ones with boys infer that girls aren’t as important in regards to learning critical thinking skills