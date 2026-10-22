Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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JLo2112's avatar
JLo2112
5d

"Critical Thinking" - this is probably the most misinterpreted and misapplied concept in the US culture. So many across all demographics and education levels are cluelessly misinformed on the critical thinking process. I am an engineer, classically educated and have accumulated three graduate degrees over the course of my life and career. I always thought of myself as a critical thinker, but it wasn't until my last academic endeavor where I earned a Masters in Strategic Studies that I realized I was not a critical thinker, at least not completely. The difference was in how I saw and addressed bias and assumptions. The lightbulb that went off in my head was bright and blinding; it fueled a desire to learn more and explore the boundaries of thought and decision theory.

The reason that I'm writing this comment is to both endorse your endeavors and mention the light-bulb moment paper that woke me up - Gerras, Stephen J. , US Army War College, "Thinking Critically About Critical Thinking: A Fundamental Guide For Strategic Leaders", August 2008. Dr. Gerras is an excellent writer and speaker. The paper advances an exemplary critical thinking model centered on military operations, with concepts that are transportable to any complex or simple decision scenario. I highly recommend reading or perusing the paper.

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1 reply by John Droz
Vicki Pflumm's avatar
Vicki Pflumm
5d

Being the mother of 2 daughters and grandmother of 5 granddaughters I choose the lightbulb. The ones with boys infer that girls aren’t as important in regards to learning critical thinking skills

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