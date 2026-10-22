I am working diligently to produce a superb High School Textbook for a proposed two-semester course titled “Critical Thinking and AI Literacy”. The first draft of the 350± page book is done. Now doing edits.

One big question is: what should be the cover? Below are our top five candidates. At the end, please vote as to which one you like the best. Feel free (as always) to add comments.

{Notes: The final Cover will have quality typesetting, etc, so the question here is just: which background do you like the best?… The poll will only be available for three (3) days… Please just vote once…}

Cover #1 (Questionmark Stairway)

Cover #2 (Student with Questionmark)

Cover #3 (Lightbulb with Questionmark)

Cover #4 (Student at Crossroads)

Cover #5 (Student w Landscape)

Thank you for voting!

Remember, this is all about making a sizable improvement in our K-12 education system.

Although this sample cover says Tennessee, a slightly different version will be available for every State. Additionally, a slightly modified version of this book will also be available for Private K-12 schools and Homeschools. Regarding the latter, we will soon be setting up a website dedicated to Homeschooling…

PS — Per my prior Substack commentaries, Tennessee was selected as the first State to make inroads in, due to its political makeup. The textbook is intended for ALL States, private schools, and homeschoolers.

PPS — If you don’t like any of my efforts (!), please send your actual proposed finished cover along to me, via my email <aaprjohn@northnet.org>. If you need help, ask ChatGPT!

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: