Your Best US Vacation Option? My 2¢, Again
Critically thinking about a hidden treasure...
I wrote something like this about three years ago. Due to popular demand, and the fact we have thousands of new readers since then, and this is a time many people are scheduling their Summer vacation, I’m posting it again…
I started with providing ten hints about where many would consider the optimum US vacation area:
1 - It is where the American word “vacation” originated, due to people going there.
2 - It is (by far) the largest park in the continental US.
3 - It has over 3,000 clean lakes, plus over 30,000 miles of rivers and streams, plus wonderful accessible mountains (40+ over 4000 feet).
4 - It is where one of the most important battles in WORLD history was fought.
5 - It is where the first hotel in the world had electricity throughout.
6 - It is where the most important sporting event in US history took place.
7 - It has hosted the Olympics twice.
8 - It is where roadside billboards are prohibited throughout.
9 - It has superior boating, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, white water rafting, fishing, swimming, golf, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, mountain climbing, etc., etc.
10-It is affordable, naturally pretty, peaceful, quiet, safe, etc…
These are WAY too many clues: so what’s the answer? OK, the Adirondacks!
Watch this short video — but make sure to expand it by clicking on the arrows in the lower right-hand corner of the video!…
Technically, the Adirondacks refers to a geographic area, a mountain range, and a Park in upstate NY. These are a bit different, but here we are going to treat them as if they are the same.
Note that some Adirondack residents will not be pleased with me publicizing this information, as people can end up ruining a wonderful place. I’m assuming that my subscribers are not those types of people…
FYI, here is some sample support for my ten clues:
1 - Smithsonian: Origin of the American word “vacation”. (Read this fine article if you also want some historical information about Adirondack Great Camps, etc.)
2 - The Adirondack Park is the largest park in the continental US. (It is larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and Glacier National Parks combined!)
3 - Has 3,000+ beautiful, clean lakes, plus over 30,000 miles of rivers and streams, plus wonderfully accessible mountains (40 over 4000 feet).
4 - Saratoga is one of the top five most important battles in WORLD history.
5 - The first hotel in the world with electricity throughout was in the Adirondacks.
6 - Lake Placid has hosted two Olympics: 1932 and 1980 — and maybe a third.
7 - The Miracle on Ice was the most important sporting event in US history.
8 - Roadside billboards are prohibited throughout the Adirondack Park.
9 - Has superior boating, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, white water rafting, fishing, swimming, golf, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, mountain climbing, etc., etc.
10-Is affordable, naturally pretty, peaceful, quiet, safe, etc. Watch the video!
The Adirondacks are about rejuvenation…
I LOVE this 3-minute video made by a girl in her 20s about her family having come to the Adirondacks when she was a child, and now she really appreciates what it’s all about. Watch it on your computer in full screen.
Some diverse and interesting things to do are found in these sample articles —
TripAdvisor’s Abbreviated Adirondack To-Do List
10 Amazing Facts about the Adirondack Mountains
13 Things You Can Do in the Adirondacks That You Can't Do in Most Places
25 Best Things to Do in The Adirondacks — Family Destinations Guide
Experience 7 Great Wonders of the Adirondacks for Yourself
20 Best Things to Do in The Adirondacks
Amazing Things To Do in the Adirondacks
Adirondack with Kids: 40 Things To Do in this Family-Friendly Destination
6 Facts About the Adirondack Park
A close, well-traveled friend who had a brief visit for the first time said that to her, the Adirondacks were Americana. Not a bad summary!
For readers who decide to take advantage of this very special area, I’ll be glad to answer questions or give some suggestions — just send me an email. My summer cottage is in the Western Adirondacks, and I’ve been privileged to have been going there for my entire life.
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I fell in love with the Adirondacks back in the early 90's when Anne LaBastille's "Woodswoman; Living Alone in the Adirondack Wilderness" was published. https://www.amazon.com/Woodswoman-Living-Alone-Adirondack-Wilderness/dp/0140153349
Every ten years I read it again. Like "Cache Lake Country", it's a timeless ode to a very beautiful place. I finally got a chance to camp in the wilder reaches of the park while en route to Alaska. It did not disappoint.
John,
My parents took us to Lake George every year when my brother and I were kids.I continue the tradition in my 20’s by camping there and, also brought my children multiple times. Some refer to it as the Queen of America Lakes. A Truely wonderful family vacation!