Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
6h

I fell in love with the Adirondacks back in the early 90's when Anne LaBastille's "Woodswoman; Living Alone in the Adirondack Wilderness" was published. https://www.amazon.com/Woodswoman-Living-Alone-Adirondack-Wilderness/dp/0140153349

Every ten years I read it again. Like "Cache Lake Country", it's a timeless ode to a very beautiful place. I finally got a chance to camp in the wilder reaches of the park while en route to Alaska. It did not disappoint.

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Mark J Lanza's avatar
Mark J Lanza
11h

John,

My parents took us to Lake George every year when my brother and I were kids.I continue the tradition in my 20’s by camping there and, also brought my children multiple times. Some refer to it as the Queen of America Lakes. A Truely wonderful family vacation!

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