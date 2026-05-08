I wrote something like this about three years ago. Due to popular demand, and the fact we have thousands of new readers since then, and this is a time many people are scheduling their Summer vacation, I’m posting it again…

I started with providing ten hints about where many would consider the optimum US vacation area:

1 - It is where the American word “vacation” originated, due to people going there. 2 - It is (by far) the largest park in the continental US. 3 - It has over 3,000 clean lakes, plus over 30,000 miles of rivers and streams, plus wonderful accessible mountains (40+ over 4000 feet). 4 - It is where one of the most important battles in WORLD history was fought. 5 - It is where the first hotel in the world had electricity throughout. 6 - It is where the most important sporting event in US history took place. 7 - It has hosted the Olympics twice. 8 - It is where roadside billboards are prohibited throughout. 9 - It has superior boating, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, white water rafting, fishing, swimming, golf, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, mountain climbing, etc., etc. 10-It is affordable, naturally pretty, peaceful, quiet, safe, etc…

These are WAY too many clues: so what’s the answer? OK, the Adirondacks!

Watch this short video — but make sure to expand it by clicking on the arrows in the lower right-hand corner of the video!…

Technically, the Adirondacks refers to a geographic area, a mountain range, and a Park in upstate NY. These are a bit different, but here we are going to treat them as if they are the same.

Note that some Adirondack residents will not be pleased with me publicizing this information, as people can end up ruining a wonderful place. I’m assuming that my subscribers are not those types of people…

FYI, here is some sample support for my ten clues:

The Adirondacks are about rejuvenation…

I LOVE this 3-minute video made by a girl in her 20s about her family having come to the Adirondacks when she was a child, and now she really appreciates what it’s all about. Watch it on your computer in full screen.

Some diverse and interesting things to do are found in these sample articles —

TripAdvisor’s Abbreviated Adirondack To-Do List

10 Amazing Facts about the Adirondack Mountains

13 Things You Can Do in the Adirondacks That You Can't Do in Most Places

25 Best Things to Do in The Adirondacks — Family Destinations Guide

Experience 7 Great Wonders of the Adirondacks for Yourself

20 Best Things to Do in The Adirondacks

Amazing Things To Do in the Adirondacks

Adirondack with Kids: 40 Things To Do in this Family-Friendly Destination

6 Facts About the Adirondack Park

Adirondack History Guide

A close, well-traveled friend who had a brief visit for the first time said that to her, the Adirondacks were Americana. Not a bad summary!

For readers who decide to take advantage of this very special area, I’ll be glad to answer questions or give some suggestions — just send me an email. My summer cottage is in the Western Adirondacks, and I’ve been privileged to have been going there for my entire life.

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