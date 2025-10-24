As readers know, I occasionally repost another author’s column that I believe is consistent with my Critical Thinking objective.

This is another good example from respected guru John Rosemond…

Let’s talk about the government shutdown and “No Kings Day.”

The government has now been shut down for over a week. So far, I have had no trouble doing anything I need or want to do, no trouble obtaining what I need. My bank accepts my deposits and their ATM machine gives me money upon request. During the shutdown, my investment account has grown. Most important, my dog…Hanna, a 4-year-old solid white Toy Schnauzer…still loves me.

So, will someone please tell me why I should be worried about the shutdown? Full disclosure: I’m probably most accurately termed a libertarian. I believe in the limits the Founders put on the federal government. I don’t believe the feds should be doing anything besides negotiating treaties and providing for the common defense. To me, the federal government’s budget should be cut by at least 66.7 percent.

The federal income tax should be abolished. The citizen should pay taxes to the locality and state in which he resides. The state in which he resides should pay the feds for defense. Like, uh, period. Can you say, “The Tenth Amendment”?

As for “No Kings Day,” during which people with time on their hands and various psychiatric disorders told Trump, in no uncertain terms, that he can’t be the king, please allow me to go on record saying that I THINK KING TRUMP IS A DARN GOOD IDEA. I’d rather Trump be king than Biden or Harris or Hillary be president.

Trump is obviously suited to being king. After all, he acts like he already is the king and, as with the shutdown, him acting like he’s a king hasn’t made anything about my life anything other than better. If you think your life is worse under King Trump, you either haven’t been taking your medication or you are incapable of rational thought. Both maybe.

Some people think Trump will refuse to give up the White House at the end of his term. They’re all in a snit about him suspending the 2028 election, suspending the Constitution, and ruling like some tinpot dictator.

That would be better than electing a Democrat as president. What harm would Trump do if he had the final say on everything? That if you play golf with him, you lose, no matter your score?

I mean, c’mon people! Open your eyeballs! Trump’s been in office for going on nine months and some people are worse off but most folks are better off. He’s stopped construction on most rip-off wind and solar farms.

I say build mini-reactors…like, EVERYWHERE! How many nuclear aircraft carriers have melted down since the USS Enterprise was launched in 1961? None! The Enterprise was powered by eight mini-reactors, none of which went looney tunes during their fifty years of operation! But mention the term nuclear power to a Greta Thunberg wannabe and watch them melt down, pun intended.

Anyway, back to King Trump. Le Roi Donaldo has accomplished more in nine months than most presidents – Democrat or Republican – have accomplished in two terms. He’s sealed the border. He’s isolating Maduro. We’ll see how long Maduro’s generalissimos support him as the petro-cocaine economy of Venezuela dries up. He’s stopped cognitively disordered males from competing in female sports. Chevrolet has abandoned their plans for producing nothing but EVs.

How’d I suddenly veer off into cars, anyway?

Once upon my lifetime, America had two political parties consisting of patriots. They merely disagreed on how to go about doing things and the order in which they should be done. Today, we have two political parties, one of which is populated by people who want to shred the Constitution and allow males to participate in female sports. The Donald is trying to restore sanity to an America that went off the rails during the Time of the Unknown President.

I wish he’d get rid of that scowl. Otherwise, long live King Trump!

Copyright 2025, John K. Rosemond

