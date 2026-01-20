We Are Lobsters in a Pot — and Know It!
Our societal temperature is gradually being raised...
We live in disturbing times, where millions of US citizens make far-reaching decisions based on soundbites and fake emotional appeals — rather than careful logical thought. (Read the prior commentary!)
The single largest contributor to this flawed approach to life is that our children (who soon become voting adults) are specifically taught in K-12 school to NOT ask hard, probing questions — i.e., to be conformists. In other words, they are being trained NOT to be Critical Thinkers.
Why? For a very simple reason:
—> The #1 fear of the Left is to have Critically Thinking citizens!
Why is that? Because Critically Thinking citizens would NOT buy into what they are selling: Progressive/Socialist/Marxist/Communist ideology.
So their long-term Plan is very simple. It’s to: a) extract instinctive Critical Thinking skills from children, b) so that we end up with conforming — voting — citizens, c) who voluntarily give up their rights and freedoms!
The Progressives/Socialists/Marxists/Communists are well on their way to fulfilling this: a) our K-12 school system is formally teaching 50± million students to be lemmings, and no one is stopping it, b) due to 4± million US high school graduates a year, there is now a huge number of propagandized, non-thinking voting citizens, c) consider how New York City residents recently consciously (?) voted to give up some of their rights and freedoms.
No war or physical overthrow of America is needed.
What 99% of the population also doesn’t adequately appreciate is that the Left is playing the Long Game. They have no problem working on a Plan that will take 30+ years to come to fruition. Most people simply do not think in those timeframes — so they are oblivious when it is happening to them (lobsters in a pot), like what is going on right now in our K-12 education system.
For example, huge amounts of time, money, and effort have been spent on promoting issues like school choice, parental rights, improved teaching methods, etc., but no one is paying real attention to WHAT is being taught!
We are playing into the hands of the Left
The Big Picture is that the Left is ecstatic that we are focused on secondary things like school choice — where parents move their children to schools with better teachers! The reasons the Left is happy about this are that: 1) better teachers will do a better job of indoctrinating your child with Progressive ideology, plus 2) better teachers will do a better job making sure that our K-12 students are NOT critical thinkers.
Here is a 5+ minute trailer for a film about what is happening. (The full film can be seen here.) This film was made a few years ago, but what it is saying should resonate today. (Please click on the arrows in the upper left-hand corner to make it full screen.)
How bad do things have to get before we understand this — and then do something meaningful about fixing our K-12 education system?
In the vein of there are no coincidences, even though this the first time I ran across a reference to this particular film, just this morning I responded to an article posted by Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute that while acknowledging the issues at hand took the approach that essentially it is fixable, which is your position. I don’t disagree that the K-12 educational system is broken, but the reality is that fixing it is not the solution because IT IS the problem. I will watch the whole movie, but just the trailer encapsulated the real issue- we are beyond the point of no return (& that film was made in 2016). This is my last point to Jeffrey Tucker, “Solzhenitsyn laid the collapse of his world at the feet that men forgot God & in doing so set out to re-invent the wheel. So while those revolutions were catastrophic in their own right, civilization was able to absorb them & move on solely because of the United States & the Christian principles (aka man is endowed by his creator) on which it was founded. The assault on the church in Minneapolis was not incidental or inconsequential. The target is not ICE, it is the target is God & the real travesty here was not the assault but the reaction to it. What we needed what a Jesus throwing the money changers out of the temple, what we got was Rodney King. Thus my pessimism is fueled not so much by the fact that men have forgotten God as it is that the churches have forgotten God.” You are red-pilled, just not red-pilled enough.
I know this trailer and your commentary is about the US but I see this in Canada. Our government has been using fear to manipulate us for a long time. Carney used it to get in power and is continuing to use it to try to keep in power. The surprising thing to me is that it is the 55+ age that should be better critical thinkers who seem to be more easily manipulated with the fear message. They will likely vote him back in should an early election be called (which they are predicting here) due to the Liberal government's poor performance and how they have wrecked our country!! Here in Canada, it is the under 30 age category that will Conservative next time.
Carney is using the fear message to get Canadians to fear the US, so in that sense I believe he is part of the world (he actually used the term "new world order" when addressing the Chinese president recently), that is turning on the US. It doesn't make sense to me, however, because Brookfield Assets Management where he has I don't know how much in stock options and holdings, is mostly invested in the US, and most of his family lives there right now (including his wife that we never see until Carney takes a trip and he has done over 30 of these since he got in less than a year ago).