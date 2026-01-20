We live in disturbing times, where millions of US citizens make far-reaching decisions based on soundbites and fake emotional appeals — rather than careful logical thought. (Read the prior commentary!)

The single largest contributor to this flawed approach to life is that our children (who soon become voting adults) are specifically taught in K-12 school to NOT ask hard, probing questions — i.e., to be conformists. In other words, they are being trained NOT to be Critical Thinkers.

Why? For a very simple reason:

—> The #1 fear of the Left is to have Critically Thinking citizens!

Why is that? Because Critically Thinking citizens would NOT buy into what they are selling: Progressive/Socialist/Marxist/Communist ideology.

So their long-term Plan is very simple. It’s to: a) extract instinctive Critical Thinking skills from children, b) so that we end up with conforming — voting — citizens, c) who voluntarily give up their rights and freedoms!

The Progressives/Socialists/Marxists/Communists are well on their way to fulfilling this: a) our K-12 school system is formally teaching 50± million students to be lemmings, and no one is stopping it, b) due to 4± million US high school graduates a year, there is now a huge number of propagandized, non-thinking voting citizens, c) consider how New York City residents recently consciously (?) voted to give up some of their rights and freedoms.

No war or physical overthrow of America is needed.

What 99% of the population also doesn’t adequately appreciate is that the Left is playing the Long Game. They have no problem working on a Plan that will take 30+ years to come to fruition. Most people simply do not think in those timeframes — so they are oblivious when it is happening to them (lobsters in a pot), like what is going on right now in our K-12 education system.

For example, huge amounts of time, money, and effort have been spent on promoting issues like school choice, parental rights, improved teaching methods, etc., but no one is paying real attention to WHAT is being taught!

We are playing into the hands of the Left

The Big Picture is that the Left is ecstatic that we are focused on secondary things like school choice — where parents move their children to schools with better teachers! The reasons the Left is happy about this are that: 1) better teachers will do a better job of indoctrinating your child with Progressive ideology, plus 2) better teachers will do a better job making sure that our K-12 students are NOT critical thinkers.

Here is a 5+ minute trailer for a film about what is happening. (The full film can be seen here.) This film was made a few years ago, but what it is saying should resonate today. (Please click on the arrows in the upper left-hand corner to make it full screen.)

How bad do things have to get before we understand this — and then do something meaningful about fixing our K-12 education system?

