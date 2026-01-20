Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Barkofske's avatar
Sheila Barkofske
3h

In the vein of there are no coincidences, even though this the first time I ran across a reference to this particular film, just this morning I responded to an article posted by Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute that while acknowledging the issues at hand took the approach that essentially it is fixable, which is your position. I don’t disagree that the K-12 educational system is broken, but the reality is that fixing it is not the solution because IT IS the problem. I will watch the whole movie, but just the trailer encapsulated the real issue- we are beyond the point of no return (& that film was made in 2016). This is my last point to Jeffrey Tucker, “Solzhenitsyn laid the collapse of his world at the feet that men forgot God & in doing so set out to re-invent the wheel. So while those revolutions were catastrophic in their own right, civilization was able to absorb them & move on solely because of the United States & the Christian principles (aka man is endowed by his creator) on which it was founded. The assault on the church in Minneapolis was not incidental or inconsequential. The target is not ICE, it is the target is God & the real travesty here was not the assault but the reaction to it. What we needed what a Jesus throwing the money changers out of the temple, what we got was Rodney King. Thus my pessimism is fueled not so much by the fact that men have forgotten God as it is that the churches have forgotten God.” You are red-pilled, just not red-pilled enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Christine T.'s avatar
Christine T.
3h

I know this trailer and your commentary is about the US but I see this in Canada. Our government has been using fear to manipulate us for a long time. Carney used it to get in power and is continuing to use it to try to keep in power. The surprising thing to me is that it is the 55+ age that should be better critical thinkers who seem to be more easily manipulated with the fear message. They will likely vote him back in should an early election be called (which they are predicting here) due to the Liberal government's poor performance and how they have wrecked our country!! Here in Canada, it is the under 30 age category that will Conservative next time.

Carney is using the fear message to get Canadians to fear the US, so in that sense I believe he is part of the world (he actually used the term "new world order" when addressing the Chinese president recently), that is turning on the US. It doesn't make sense to me, however, because Brookfield Assets Management where he has I don't know how much in stock options and holdings, is mostly invested in the US, and most of his family lives there right now (including his wife that we never see until Carney takes a trip and he has done over 30 of these since he got in less than a year ago).

Reply
Share
3 replies by John Droz and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture