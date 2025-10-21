Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimball.rasmussen@gmail.com's avatar
kimball.rasmussen@gmail.com
12h

Great stuff, and well-researched. I wonder who chose the color code for the legend? The blue should have been red; gold could have been purple; and grey might be seen as blue (if you get my drift). The republican trifecta states are moving in the direction of I.D., and accountability. The others, not so much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Senior Moments's avatar
Senior Moments
10h

Maine has a voter ID question on November's ballot. I've seen tons of signs promoting voter ID, so I'm hopeful things change for the better. A left wing friend argued that there was very little fraud ever, EVER, and even if there was, five hundred votes here and there weren't going to swing an election. (?????? Not sure what his IQ was but not very high.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Droz and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture