Due to overwhelming demands on my time, I am very restrictive regarding what organizations I belong to, what meetings I attend, what books I read, etc. That said, since it was consistently good, I have watched most of the weekly videos from MAHA Action since it started. By doing that, I’ve listened to many competent people who have shared some worthwhile insights.

This week’s program featured three very sensible people. With such raucous media noise these days, we need to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff, and hear the views of experienced, critically thinking citizens. This week they were Sharyl Attkisson, Jeffrey Tucker, and Del Bigtree. Here is a relatively short video of what they had to say…

[If you are pressed for time, feel free to skip the informative introduction and start at 9 minutes. (Please watch a larger view by clicking on the arrows in the upper left-hand corner of the playing video.)]

Takeaway

I could go on at great length with my response to what these patriots said, but here is my brief insight:

The enormous amount of propaganda and lies we are being subjected to is premised on ONE piece of evidence: that most citizens are gullible.

Put another way: that most citizens are NOT Critical Thinkers.

So if we want to fix this horrific situation, we have two options: 1 - Stop the propaganda from mainstream media, etc., or 2 - Educate citizens to be Critical Thinkers.

Neither choice is simple or quick, but IMHO #2 is our only realistic option.

My Efforts

Here is a very condensed outline of what I am doing re #2….

1 - For some three years now I have had a FREE Substack column on Critical Thinking (here!). There have been over 200 commentaries…

2 - For over 15 years I have put out a FREE twice-a-month Newsletter — to give interested citizens a perspective on current events rarely seen in mainstream media. There have been some 400 newsletters…

3 - I (and a few select allies) are throwing a grenade into the K-12 education system, which is where Critical Thinking is actively being discouraged.

We have prepared a sophisticated two-semester high school class titled “Critical Thinking and AI Literacy.” (We’ve written Standards, plus a 450± page Student Textbook for this. We will shortly publish a Teacher Guidebook to go along with those.) This is the first time in US history that any of this has been done. We have been in negotiations with Tennessee for them to be the first State to mandate such a course.

4 - We will publish a homeschool edition of the Critical Thinking class.

5 - We will also put out material (short videos, etc.) for adults to easily learn the basics of how to be a Critical Thinker.

The Bottom Line

The choice for citizens is quite simple: bitch or do something meaningful.

Critical Thought + Meaningful Action = Success

There are several relatively easy things you can do! For example:

1- Get 100 people to sign up for this free Substack. 2- Get youths you know from 12 to 25 to subscribe to the Newsletter. 3- Send a strong email to all of your State Board of Education members. 4- CRITICALLY THINK about other creative ideas you can do. 5- Etc., etc.

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