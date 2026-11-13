Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
8h

Everything I heard in that presentation comes down to one logical fact. Our federal government is the problem. That’s it. This doesn’t require critical thinking because we are not in a position to fix this.

For instance, the subject of processed goods replacing healthy foods in our school cafeterias came about through government changes to the laws dictating the definitions. That opened the door to school cafeterias eliminating the appliances needed to actually cook the food. That helped the schools because unskilled help could merely pop an over-processed food into a microwave and place it on a plate. The present MAHA government budgeted $70 million to buy new cooking equipment which is maybe 1% of the amount needed to do the job properly. And, America lacks the million or so trained cooks!

So, the problem is not something you nor I can even contemplate. It was created by corrupt politicians over decades and it was made possible because those corrupt federal politicians got themselves inserted into the state’s business. Jimmy Carter sold Congress on the need for a Department of Education in 1979 and Ronald Reagan inherited it in 1980! Quite frankly, it is just the way it is today.

Then we could talk about the drug industry. It is a similar story. But, all if the stories are really the same. Over time our federal government has taken over control of critical systems that were never meant to be in the hands of our federal government. And, that is the problem. It didn’t happen by accident. It is the design of the Marxist/ Communist elite. The key year was 1913. That’s when the system was set into motion. No one alive today had anything to do with it!

And, look who will take over the Congress in a matter of weeks! What can you or I do? We better make sure the Marxists don’t get any more control because we can easily see what has happened to America since 1913, or can we?

America is way beyond critical thinking doing us any good. We need some decisive action very quickly. I think our president has this under control because he knows a lot more about our problem that I just described. And, he is the one who can actually do something except complain.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
7h

Blessings on you for promoting the ability to think critically! Our nations' leaders are sadly deficient in this quality...They are taking America down the Primrose Path leading to no where. We will be fortunate if America survives.

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