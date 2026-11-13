Due to overwhelming demands on my time, I am very restrictive regarding what organizations I belong to, what meetings I attend, what books I read, etc. That said, since it was consistently good, I have watched most of the weekly videos from MAHA Action since it started. By doing that, I’ve listened to many competent people who have shared some worthwhile insights.
This week’s program featured three very sensible people. With such raucous media noise these days, we need to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff, and hear the views of experienced, critically thinking citizens. This week they were Sharyl Attkisson, Jeffrey Tucker, and Del Bigtree. Here is a relatively short video of what they had to say…
[If you are pressed for time, feel free to skip the informative introduction and start at 9 minutes. (Please watch a larger view by clicking on the arrows in the upper left-hand corner of the playing video.)]
Takeaway
I could go on at great length with my response to what these patriots said, but here is my brief insight:
The enormous amount of propaganda and lies we are being subjected to is premised on ONE piece of evidence: that most citizens are gullible.
Put another way: that most citizens are NOT Critical Thinkers.
So if we want to fix this horrific situation, we have two options:
1 - Stop the propaganda from mainstream media, etc., or
2 - Educate citizens to be Critical Thinkers.
Neither choice is simple or quick, but IMHO #2 is our only realistic option.
My Efforts
Here is a very condensed outline of what I am doing re #2….
1 - For some three years now I have had a FREE Substack column on Critical Thinking (here!). There have been over 200 commentaries…
2 - For over 15 years I have put out a FREE twice-a-month Newsletter — to give interested citizens a perspective on current events rarely seen in mainstream media. There have been some 400 newsletters…
3 - I (and a few select allies) are throwing a grenade into the K-12 education system, which is where Critical Thinking is actively being discouraged.
We have prepared a sophisticated two-semester high school class titled “Critical Thinking and AI Literacy.”
(We’ve written Standards, plus a 450± page Student Textbook for this. We will shortly publish a Teacher Guidebook to go along with those.)
This is the first time in US history that any of this has been done.
We have been in negotiations with Tennessee for them to be the first State to mandate such a course.
4 - We will publish a homeschool edition of the Critical Thinking class.
5 - We will also put out material (short videos, etc.) for adults to easily learn the basics of how to be a Critical Thinker.
The Bottom Line
The choice for citizens is quite simple: bitch or do something meaningful.
Critical Thought + Meaningful Action = Success
There are several relatively easy things you can do! For example:
1- Get 100 people to sign up for this free Substack.
2- Get youths you know from 12 to 25 to subscribe to the Newsletter.
3- Send a strong email to all of your State Board of Education members.
4- CRITICALLY THINK about other creative ideas you can do.
5- Etc., etc.
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Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:
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I will consider posting reader submissions on Critical Thinking about my topics of interest.
My commentaries are my opinion about the material discussed therein, based on the information I have. If any readers have different information, please share it. If it is credible, I will be glad to reconsider my position.
Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack.
C19Science.info is my one-page website that covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies.
Election-Integrity.info is my one-page website that lists multiple major reports on the election integrity issue.
WiseEnergy.org is my multi-page website that discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options.
Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from climate to COVID, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2026 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time!)
Everything I heard in that presentation comes down to one logical fact. Our federal government is the problem. That’s it. This doesn’t require critical thinking because we are not in a position to fix this.
For instance, the subject of processed goods replacing healthy foods in our school cafeterias came about through government changes to the laws dictating the definitions. That opened the door to school cafeterias eliminating the appliances needed to actually cook the food. That helped the schools because unskilled help could merely pop an over-processed food into a microwave and place it on a plate. The present MAHA government budgeted $70 million to buy new cooking equipment which is maybe 1% of the amount needed to do the job properly. And, America lacks the million or so trained cooks!
So, the problem is not something you nor I can even contemplate. It was created by corrupt politicians over decades and it was made possible because those corrupt federal politicians got themselves inserted into the state’s business. Jimmy Carter sold Congress on the need for a Department of Education in 1979 and Ronald Reagan inherited it in 1980! Quite frankly, it is just the way it is today.
Then we could talk about the drug industry. It is a similar story. But, all if the stories are really the same. Over time our federal government has taken over control of critical systems that were never meant to be in the hands of our federal government. And, that is the problem. It didn’t happen by accident. It is the design of the Marxist/ Communist elite. The key year was 1913. That’s when the system was set into motion. No one alive today had anything to do with it!
And, look who will take over the Congress in a matter of weeks! What can you or I do? We better make sure the Marxists don’t get any more control because we can easily see what has happened to America since 1913, or can we?
America is way beyond critical thinking doing us any good. We need some decisive action very quickly. I think our president has this under control because he knows a lot more about our problem that I just described. And, he is the one who can actually do something except complain.
Blessings on you for promoting the ability to think critically! Our nations' leaders are sadly deficient in this quality...They are taking America down the Primrose Path leading to no where. We will be fortunate if America survives.