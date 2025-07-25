Whether we are aware of it or not, a significant percentage of our conversations and communications involve some type of persuasion. It happens every day with our spouse, our kids, our neighbors, etc., etc.

How do we know what persuasion methodology to use? Mostly this is a subconscious decision, so we usually don’t give it much thought. In other words we usually proceed based on habit — which could be good or bad.

How do we learn what persuasion methodologies work best? Mostly it is by trial-and-error. But trial-and-error is effective when we are not robotically moving forward, but rather giving what’s happening critical thought.

Sales people who are really good, pay attention to such matters and choose what they say (and how they say it) very intentionally. (I’m a fan of NLP.)

Anyway, I thought that this short video made some good points. Enjoy…

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).