Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
3d

“But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭53‬:‭5‬ ‭NIV‬‬https://bible.com/bible/111/isa.53.5.NIV

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TruthMonster - by John Anthony's avatar
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
2d

Faith, hope, and charity can not only see us through these conflicting times, they allow us to do it with grace. Thanks for the message, John. Happy Easter!

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