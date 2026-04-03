We live in difficult times: in almost every direction we look, things are bad.

State and federal governments have imbecilic policies on matters from COVID to Climate. Our K-12 schools are training our children to be mindless lemmings — filled with disdain for their own country. Hateful people are mindlessly rioting. Evil parties are stealing billions of taxpayer dollars. Religious organizations are plagued by sins like pedophilia. Polite discussions of differences have gone the way of rotary phones, Etc., etc., etc.

For those paying attention, God is sending us messages all the time. For example, no sooner than I had written the above, that I had to leave for a medical appointment — OK, an hour massage. A CD I made started playing in the car — one of my favorite songs: One Voice. Two early lines relate here:

“My Mom won’t watch the news at night, there’s too much stuff that’s making her cry…. We need some help, down here on earth!”

So what is the way out of this quagmire?

Despite all the noise, Faith, Hope, and Charity are unchanged and should continue to be our beacons. Easter is an exemplary event that powerfully involves all three…

We were not there 2000± years ago to personally see what happened after the crucifixion, so we are relying on the accounting of others who have passed on their first-hand experiences. That involves FAITH.

This story is about one of the most fundamental aspects of human existence: death. The question is: is death the end, or is there a God that has power over that human experience? Easter gives us HOPE that the answer is the later.

Lastly, the story is about the Son of God who had a super cush existence — so He didn’t have to come to our earth. Worse, he certainly didn’t have to come to be abused and tortured — which he knew would happen. He made this extreme sacrifice for us. This was CHARITY.

That’s my message on Good Friday (where 2000± years ago it seemed like all hope is lost) and Easter (where our most optimistic hopes are realized).

If you’d like to read more, here is a good (and relatively short) commentary from someone else.

Have a Happy Easter!

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