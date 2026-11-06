Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
5h

and then there's this: https://jennasside.rocks/p/breaking-some-americans-arent-buying

Reply
Share
3 replies by John Droz and others
Martin McCarthy's avatar
Martin McCarthy
6h

Abe Lincoln said that what passes for educational philosophy in one generation will be governmental philosophy in the next.

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
22 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture