IMHO, when dealing with ANY challenge, proper perspective is monumental.

Change your viewpoints, change your life. {Pix credit}…

Let’s look at what just happened in the US elections, and give it some much-needed perspective…

The K-12 Education Connection

Evidently, you are tired of hearing this from me, as almost no one is stepping up. OK, please watch at least the first 5 minutes of this brand new PragerU interview. Maybe you’ll respect what this experienced woman has to say. She spells out exactly why these election results are directly connected to K-12.

Some Historical Mid-term Results

Too many American adults have lost contact with history — even very recent events. If we don’t really learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. A revealing chart was just published by the ever-insightful Sharyl Attkisson.

Her bar graph shows the Net Congressional Seats Lost in some fairly recent U.S. mid-term elections…

The clear takeaway is that what just happened is not the end of the world, as relatively recent far worse losses have been suffered by Democrats.

America has been through MUCH worse times

Compared to the Civil War, two World Wars, COVID-19, etc. America has been through MUCH more difficult times — and came out ahead. That will also happen here if we apply Critical Thinking to the election issue.

Look forward, not back

This setback will be wasted unless we actually learn the key lessons from it. This is a wake-up opportunity — and IMHO the most important message is that we simply must FIX K-12. Fortunately, I have spelled out a reasonable and affordable way to do exactly that.

What happened is likely good news for 2028

Give a key question some critical thought. Which would be our choice: 1) to lose badly in the 2026 mid-term elections, or 2) to lose badly in the 2028 Presidential elections? Clearly, the 2028 elections are FAR more important.

What just happened should be appreciated as a gift, a blessing in disguise! If the Dems are true to form, they will soon embark on promoting nonsensical policies and also be taking foolish actions (like trying to impeach Trump). It is highly likely that those things will turn off many American independents, so numerous voters will be primed to switch back in 2028!

The Big Guy is still in charge

Too many Americans have been drifting away from religion. When our country was founded, we substantially benefited by having multiple insightful people contributing to our outstanding founding documents. All of those were premised on Judeo-Christian principles on things like individual rights. We should be following their outstanding examples.

We marginalize God’s involvement in our lives at our extreme peril.

One of my primary live-by mottos is: “Work as if everything depended on me, but pray as if everything depended on God.”

The Bottom Line

In the overall scheme of things, the 2026 election results are just a blip in America’s story. It’s up to us whether we give up or use the skills and knowledge available to us to turn this lemon into lemonade. Put in the terms of our fabulous Marines: Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome!

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PS — A few other good commentaries that may help with perspective:

Take Heart as the Real Battle Is in Our Classrooms and Our Homes!

Jonathan Turley: Socialism is back in style and Democrats are buying the pitch

Radical socialists exploit key conditions to gain ground in Dem Party

Vance’s scathing postmortem: “Everyone knows why’

Victor Davis Hanson: What the Midterm Results Really Mean

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