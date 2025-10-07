As a K-12 education expert, one of the more problematic matters happening in US K-12 schools is the insidious infiltration of age-inappropriate material in school libraries and classrooms. Many people have the mistaken idea that this is all about sex, but it is absolutely NOT.

In addition to sexually inappropriate books, there are books that have profanity, that glorify violence, that encourage drug use, etc.

The following material comes from Ballotpedia. It may seem that States fall into four color-coded categories, but that is misleading. We actually have 50 different sets of rules regarding school books that are age-inappropriate.

Worse, in some States, legislators allow rules to be made on a district basis. One State (VT) allows school-by-school rules! There is zero sense to these approaches!

This is exactly what we would expect to happen when there is no national leadership (e.g., from DOEd) on this matter.

I have discussed this important issue at length in prior commentaries (e.g., here, here, and here for late arrivers). ALL States should have clear laws prohibiting age-inappropriate books and videos in K-12 school libraries and classrooms (like the orange States, below). Period!

FYI, I’ve drafted up a one-page proposed State law here. This was written for NC, but to modify it to any other state would be relatively easy.

Remember, this is one of some fifteen K-12 education issues (see here) where we have 50 different solutions, even though these are all national matters.

Twenty-four states do not require local boards to develop specific policies on school library book selection

Ten states require school boards to develop a policy for the removal of books, including creating a way for the public to challenge school library books.

Eight states prohibit school boards from removing books on the grounds that they represent specific ideologies or perspectives.

Six states prohibit books if they contain specific material, including sexual content or anything deemed harmful to minors.

Five states require school boards to establish local boards to review challenges to library books.

Two states require school boards to allow parents to view a catalogue of books.

Here are some examples:

Iowa : Requires that schools provide a list to parents, requires that each school district create and publish a policy for handling requests to remove materials from school libraries, and requires that the identities of parents who request materials be removed be kept confidential.

Texas : Authorizes school boards to establish a school library book advisory council to advise the board on the acquisition, removal, or restriction of school library materials. State law prohibits books containing what the law defines as sexually explicit, indecent, harmful, or profane material in school libraries.

Oregon : Prohibits the removal of library materials on the basis that they include a perspective, study, or story of any individual or group against whom discrimination is prohibited under Oregon law.

Nebraska: Requires school districts to establish a process for notifying parents about books students check out from the school library.

Read more about school book policies in each state by visiting Ballotpedia's school board authority project hub page and selecting a state of interest!

—————————————————————————————————————————

Letv me try again to explain the issue here very simply: 1) there is almost no national leadership advocating FOR age-appropriate books and videos, while 2) there is powerful national leadership AGAINST age-appropriate books: the ALA (the American Library Association). Read what their official position is (“Access to Library Resources and Services for Minors”):

“Library policies and procedures that effectively deny minors equal and equitable access to all library resources available to other users violate the Library Bill of Rights. The American Library Association opposes all attempts to restrict access to library services, materials, and facilities based on the age of library users.”

Again, the only solution that makes sense is explained here. To not have consistent, quality policies concerning the fifteen major issues I identified, is a major reason why our K-12 education system is a chaotic, failing mess.

As a minimum what is needed is national leadership on these critical matters. By FAR the best option to provide this national leadership, is via DOEd.

