Steven Work
13h

Dear John,

I believe it long past time we Fix the entire system.

And I mean the Entire system.

I would value your feed-back on my Concept of an Abrahamic Justice System.

The Justice System that defines what is commonly known to be True and Just to all Abrahamic Followers, and that reasonable sane non-believers can support, and unite them will all Abrahamic Followers world-wide to impose the Fear of God and the united might of all Abrahamic Faithful - estimated 1/2 total population of the world - to demand Governments and powerful institutions stay within the basics shared Divine Law; 10 Commandments, Natural Law, freedom of Worship, freedom of Conversion, Freedom to Speech and Listing, ..

Warning - this article is not for the spiritually and intellectually castrated and hyper-feminized. I wrote it with Salt and Hot Pepper. If you don't come away feeling like your mind-testicles were kicked hard then I need to rewrite it.

---

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2228:, 8th October 2025, By the Will of God, Our First possible 'Treatise Concerning ..' From Offices of Papal-King"

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2228

--

God Bless., Steve

Barbara Charis
1d

It is disgusting that something like this even exists. The books that existed were decent, when i was young back in the 40s and 50s.. How did this get changed in the last 75 years? Who thinks adult porn is even right? It leads to trouble! There should be some kind of standards that lift people up, not sink them into the pit.

