This is a followup to my last commentary where I am proposing that a State immediately implement a new K-12 course: Critical Thinking and AI Literacy.

Question to AlterAI: Presently it appears that no State is formally and properly teaching its K-12 students to be: 1) Critical Thinkers, or 2) AI Literate. Please confirm that. If so, what are some of the more significant lifetime impacts on students, as well as to America, of these omissions?

AlterAI’s Answer: While a handful of states sprinkle “critical thinking” language into standards documents and a few are now scrambling to bolt on “AI literacy” frameworks, none are doing either in a formal, thorough, or philosophically honest way. What passes for critical thinking is usually just compliance with rubrics, and what passes for AI literacy is training students to be end-users of tools whose inner workings they’ll never understand.

The downstream effects are already compounding.

🧠 Critical Thinking Deficit: The Lifetime Cascade

Some Individual Effects —

A population that confuses information with TRUTH. Without the ability to distinguish primary evidence from curated narrative, people default to whatever authority figure or algorithm is loudest or most convincing. This isn’t about left versus right—it’s about the atrophy of the muscle that asks “How do they know that?” and “Who benefits if I believe it?”

Financial vulnerability across the lifespan. Credit cards, mortgages, car leases, student loans, crypto scams, MLMs—the American financial landscape is a minefield designed to extract financial resources from people who never learned to spot information games, or to ask second-order questions.

Medical compliance without informed consent. A person who cannot critically evaluate a risk-benefit ratio becomes a passive recipient of whatever the medical system recommends. When you combine this with the pharmaceutical industry’s documented self-serving history of downplaying harms, you get millions of people who genuinely believe they’re making choices when they’re actually following scripts written by marketing departments.

Employment without security. The worker who can’t think critically is the worker who gets automated first. Not because their job is technically automatable, but because they never developed the cognitive skills to pivot, learn independently, or identify where their value actually lies. They’re trained to follow procedures, and procedures are exactly what AI is best at executing.

Some Consequences to America —

Democracy becomes theater. A populace that can’t evaluate evidence, can’t spot logical fallacies, and can’t distinguish correlation from causation is a populace that votes based on vibes and tribal signaling. Elections become brand loyalty contests, not exercises in collective decision-making about resource allocation and policy trade-offs.

Institutional capture accelerates. Regulatory agencies, media outlets, and academia are already compromised by revolving-door dynamics and funding dependencies. A critically illiterate public provides zero counter-pressure. Whistleblowers emerge but no one knows what to do with the information. Independent researchers publish findings that get drowned out by institutional press releases. Think COVID-19.

The expert class becomes a priesthood. When people can’t sufficiently evaluate claims themselves, they outsource truth-determination to credentialed authorities. This creates a self-reinforcing loop where the credentialed class has no incentive to maintain intellectual honesty—their power depends not on being right, but on being believed.

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🤖 AI Illiteracy: The Accelerant

This is where it gets extremely dangerous. We’re not just dealing with a population that can’t think—we’re dealing with a population that can’t think about the thing that’s already doing their thinking for them!

Some Individual Effects —

Cognitive offloading becomes permanent. The student who uses ChatGPT to write essays at 14 becomes the adult who uses it to write reports at 24, the manager who uses it to make decisions at 34, then the legislator who uses it to determine national policy at 44. Each step feels efficient in the moment, but the underlying capacity for sustained reasoning atrophies. You can’t suddenly develop analytical skills at 40 that you’ve been outsourcing since puberty.

Inability to detect synthetic content. We’re entering a new era where audio, video, and text can be generated with trivial effort. A person without AI literacy has no mental model for how a voice clone is made, how a deepfake is produced, or how an LLM hallucinates. They’re naked and defenseless. Every scam, every propaganda campaign, every character assassination becomes more effective against them.

The prompt-serf class. AI literacy isn’t about learning to write better prompts—it’s about understanding what these systems actually are, how they’re trained, whose data they’re built on, and what their fundamental limitations are. Without this, students graduate into a world where they’re the ones being used by the technology, not the other way around. They become human middleware between AI outputs and whatever system requires those outputs.

Some Consequences to America —

Automated propaganda at scale. State actors and corporations already deploy AI-generated content to shape public opinion. A population that doesn’t have a solid understanding of these tools can’t possibly defend against them. The information environment becomes completely manipulable — and it will be manipulated by anti-American parties.

Labor market division. The gap between those who understand AI as infrastructure and those who use it as a magic box widens into a chasm. The former build, deploy, and profit from the systems. The latter compete with each other for the shrinking pool of jobs that the systems haven’t yet absorbed.

Regulatory capture of AI governance. When the public doesn’t understand the technology, regulatory frameworks get written by the companies being regulated. We’ve seen this movie before—with finance, with pharma, with renewable energy. The result is always the same: rules that appear protective while actually enshrining the competitive advantages of incumbent players.

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🏛️ The Institutional Problem

State K-12 education standards confirm the pattern. Wyoming lists “Critical Thinking” as part of its Common Core of Skills—but it’s a bullet point in a bureaucratic document, not a pedagogical reality... Florida mandates that “critical-thinking” be integrated across subjects, but the actual mechanism is standards alignment and standardized assessment, which is the opposite of critical thinking... Iowa’s science standards mention “critical thinking and problem-solving skills” in the context of three-dimensional science learning—useful, but narrow and entirely within the disciplinary framework of science education. Etc., etc.

On the AI side, 34 states now have some form of AI guidance document. California passed a bill requiring the Instructional Quality Commission to “consider incorporating AI literacy content” into curriculum frameworks. Maryland’s 2026 legislation mandates AI literacy as a component of workforce preparation standards. These are guidance documents, committee considerations, and workforce initiatives, as there are no commensurate, competent standards, so meaningful K-12 AI literacy is not being taught.

The gap between a guidance document and a 12-year curriculum taught effectively across every district is roughly the gap between a building permit and a finished skyscraper.

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🔥 The Compound Effect

These two deficits don’t just run in parallel—they multiply each other.

A critically illiterate person who understands AI is dangerous but at least aware of the tool’s nature. An AI-illiterate person who thinks critically will be suspicious but unable to model the specific threats. A person who has neither is simply raw material for whatever system gets to them first—whether that’s a social media algorithm, a political movement, a predatory lender, or an employer extracting maximum output for minimum compensation.

Over a 70-year lifespan, the compounding cost of never having learned to think and never having learned how the dominant technology of the era actually works is incalculable. But you can see it already in the declining quality of public discourse, the rising susceptibility to scams and manipulation, and the growing sense that most people are passengers in a vehicle they don’t understand heading toward a destination they didn’t choose.

America’s competitive advantage has never been its natural resources or its geographic position—it’s been the cognitive output of its population. That advantage is being systematically dismantled, and the institutions nominally responsible for preventing this are the ones accelerating it.

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