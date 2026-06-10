Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Don Runkle's avatar
Don Runkle
9h

John…this is an extraordinary post highlighting the importance of formal K-12 courses teaching Critical Thinking skills across several curriculum categories along with AI skills.

Don Runkle

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Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
11hEdited

Critical thinking inability is a very old problem. Modern communications, starting with newspapers centuries ago, then radio, then TV, now the internet, have provided a stronger data flux, but the information content hasn't increased in parallel. It's more important now than in 1636 (Holland's tulip mania) to sort reality from propaganda because everybody is exposed to the for more intense flux of fads and fictions, not just a few farmers in the Low Countries. So focused education and training is more important now than ever. Charles Mackay wrote about this in 1842 in "Extraordinary Delusions and the Madness of Crowds." Yeah, 1842, not 1942. It's still available.

How does racism maintain its grip? Climatism? Communism? Antisemitism? The answer: Ignorance, apathy, intellectual laziness, propaganda, and populations of useful idiots manufactured intentionally by the class in power at the moment.

There was a professor at MIT named Doug Lenat. How how became a professor remains a mystery. His engineering students invented names of units for confusion and its flux. The unit of confusion was the Bogon, and the flux was the Lenat: 10,000 bogons per square centimeter per second. That's today's TV and internet, and most of today's Bogons, and the intensity of its Lenat, are intentional, for nefarious purposes.

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