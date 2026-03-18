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“To find yourself, think for yourself.” — Socrates

“The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.” — Plutarch

“Progress is impossible without change; and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” — George Bernard Shaw

“Many people would sooner die than think; in fact, they do.” —Bertrand Russell

“To read without reflecting is like eating without digesting.” — Edmund Burke”Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” — Mark Twain

“We do not learn from experience… we learn from reflecting on experience.” — John Dewey

“The problem isn’t that Johnny can’t read. The problem isn’t even that Johnny can’t think. The problem is that Johnny doesn’t know what thinking is, as he confuses it with feeling.” — Thomas Sowell

“Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction. The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically.” — Rev Martin Luther King

“A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices.” — William James

“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it.” — Henry Ford

“Thinking is difficult. Therefore, let the herd pronounce judgement.” — Carl Jung

“Learn to use your brain power. Critical thinking is the key to creative problem solving in business.” — Richard Branson

“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” — Alan Alda

“The most fundamental attack on freedom is the attack on critical thinking skills.” — Travis Nichols

“If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” — George Patton

The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself. — H. L. Mencken

“Education is not learning facts, but the training the mind to think.” — Albert Einstein

“It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.” — Albert Einstein

“Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.” — Albert Einstein

“When governments and societies lose the capacity for critical thinking, the results can be catastrophic -- however sympathetic we may be to those who have bought the baloney.” — Carl Sagan

“The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.” — Herbert Spencer

“The beautiful thing about learning is nobody can take it away from you.” — BB King

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”— Gandhi

“We are approaching a new age of synthesis. Knowledge cannot be merely a degree... it demands a broader vision, capabilities in critical thinking and logical deduction without which we cannot have constructive progress.” — Li Ka-shing

“Critical thinking is to a liberal education as faith is to religion.” — Jane Smiley

“The human brain starts working the moment you are born and never stops until you stand up to speak in public.” — George Jessel

“Change is the end result of all true learning.” — Leo Buscaglia

“People are attracted to teaching because they want to make a real impact. The teachers who are making the greatest difference go far beyond meeting standardised test measures. They aspire to truly level the playing field for their students, which means inspiring a love of learning, fostering the highest levels of critical thinking, building perseverance in working towards academic excellence, etc.” — Wendy Kopp

“We seem to have trouble with [critical thinking]. And our political system doesn’t help.” — Barack Obama

“The challenge is right now, I call it the death of critical thinking in America. It’s a very worrisome development. More and more people seem to be resisting the idea of standing back and asking questions that challenge their beliefs.” — Lester Holt

“Efforts to develop critical thinking falter in practice because too many professors still lecture to passive audiences instead of challenging students to apply what they have learned to new questions.” — Derek Bok

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