Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

Washing Windows, Age Old Morality Story

A young couple moved into a new house. The next morning while they were eating breakfast, the young woman saw her neighbor hanging the washing outside.

“That laundry is not very clean; she doesn’t know how to wash correctly. Perhaps she needs better detergent.”

Her husband looked on, remaining silent. Every time her neighbor hung her washing out to dry, the young woman made the same comments.

A month later, the young woman was surprised to see a nice clean wash on the line and said to her husband,

“Look, she’s finally learned how to wash correctly. I wonder who taught her this?”

The husband replied, “I got up early this morning and cleaned our windows.”

And so it is with life … What we see when watching others depends on the clarity of the window through which we look. So don’t be too quick to judge others, especially if your perspective of life is clouded by anger, jealousy, negativity or unfulfilled desires.

"When you judge a person it doesn't define them. It defines you."

Also

"Man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is both the marble and the statue" —

Reply
Share
Mark J Lanza's avatar
Mark J Lanza
1d

John,

This is excellent an excellent post. I also did a double take on the OBummer and Holt quotes. I went to Roselle Catholic High School in which we were taught by the Marist Brother and like minded teachers and professors. They instilled in us the importance of Critical Thinking and careful deduction that has helped me throughout life and still guides me to this day. The school one sends their children too may be one of the most important decisions we can make for our children’s future as well as the country’s.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture