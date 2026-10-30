Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Pawletto's avatar
Pawletto
12h

I'm not sure which is more disturbing to me, the fact that this shameless cheating may prevail and its goal accomplished or that my former party will welcome it with open arms because of an obsession with one man. Eventually Trump will not be our President and those who have built their entire political identity on a foundation of opposing this man, will be left with a profound void in their minds—things might get even weirder than they already are.

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Prof Dave White's avatar
Prof Dave White
11h

Democrats cheat. Call Senator Thune and tell him to pass the save America act. Pass the save America act and quit lying. In Oregon an undocumented alien can get a driver’s license to vote. This is illegal by federal law and lets hundreds of thousands who are undocumented aliens vote. In Oregon recently a Federal Judge ruled 800,000 dead people still voting democrat were removed from the voter roles. Anyone legally here can get a duplicate birth certificate by mail in a few weeks. 90% of Americans want vote by mail stopped Pass the save America act. https://www.judicialwatch.org/oregon-voter-rolls/

John Thune

(202) 224-2321

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