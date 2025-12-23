Savoring the Christmas Spirit
One of the things that makes Christmas time wonderful is the mood most of us are in. It’s a happy time. It’s a time of sharing. It’s a time of expectations.
Maybe we should do some critical thinking as to how to make those positive feelings happen more frequently.
To help maintain that mood right now, I’m going to finish out this week with this short video of beautiful Christmas music…
Enjoy the music and have a joyous Christmas day!
Yesterday in sub zero cold I drove to town to pick up a necessary pharmacy prescription for one of my sled dogs. The pharmacy is inside the little grocery store. All the computers were down, the little store was busy with holiday bustle, there was a line at the pharmacy counter, and the pharmacist and his crew were struggling to cope with no computers. The atmosphere was a bit stressful until I heard a gal who was working in back singing softly the words to, "Silent night". I started singing with her, and then the gal who was waiting on me started singing and the pharmacist with his beautiful deep voice joined in and pretty soon just about everyone in that little grocery store was singing along. That beautiful song magically transformed the moment. It was quite magical. "...all is calm, all is bright..."
When I left the store, the Christmas spirit was alive and well. This is why I live in a very small town on the Canadian border.
May the spirit of Christmas bring peace and joy to all.
Because i happened to catch this as it landed in my inbox, one more story for you, good sir:
The Christmas Scout, By Samuel D. Boga [modified]
“When we encounter suffering, we can either lean in or look away. When love wins the day, looking away is never an option — because love always leans in.” — Santiago Mellado
In spite of the fun and laughter, young Frank Wilson was in poor spirits.
It was true that he had received all the presents he wanted along with some special surprises. And of course, he enjoyed these traditional Christmas Eve reunions of relatives—this year at Aunt Susan’s—for the purpose of exchanging love and good wishes.
But Frank was almost devestated because this was to be his first Christmas without his brother, Steve, who earlier in the year had been the tragic victim of a reckless driver. Frank deeply missed his brother and the close companionship they had together.
Suffocating at this memory, he said good-bye to his relatives and explained to his parents that he was leaving a little early to see a friend. Since it was cold outside, Frank put on his new plaid jacket. It was his favorite gift. The other presents he placed on his new sled.
Then Frank, seeking that missing companionship, headed for the Flats, hoping to find the patrol leader of his Boy Scout troop. This was the section of town where most of the poor lived, and his patrol leader did odd jobs to help support his family. To Frank’s disappointment, his friend was not at home, but running errands.
As Frank hiked down the street, he caught glimpses of trees and decorations in many homes. And although not meaning to pry, out of the corner of his eye he detected a shabby room with a couple of small limp worn and dirty stockings hanging over an empty fireplace. A woman was seated near them weeping. The stockings reminded him of the way he and his brother had always hung theirs side by side, but theirs were big, and new, and clean, and the next morning would be bursting with candy and glimmering prizes. Unlike these which would surely be no different, even they sat there all the way through next Christmas and out the other side. Then it hit him that he had not done his “good turn” for the day.
He knocked on the door.
“Y..yes?” the sad shaky voice of the woman inquired.
“May I come in?”
“You are very welcome,” she sighed, “but I have not food or gifts for you. I have nothing for my own children.”
“That’s not why I am here,” Frank, surprising himself, announces with all the authority of a scout leader. “You are to choose whatever presents you need for your children from this sled.”
“Why, God bless you!” the amazed woman answered hesitantly but deeply grateful.
She gingerly selected some candies, a game, the toy airplane, and a puzzle. When she slowly reached for the new Scout flashlight, Frank almost cried out but he regained his composure in a flash. Finally, the stockings were full.
“Won’t you tell me your name?” she almost pleaded as Frank was leaving.
“Just call me the Christmas Scout,” he replied.
That night Frank saw that his sorrow was not the only sorrow in the world and before he left the Flats, he had given away the remainder of his toys. The new plaid jacket had gone to a shivering boy.
He trudged homeward, cold and uneasy - all that mystifying scout authority fleeing him. Having given his presents away Frank could think of no reasonable explanation to offer his parents. He wondered how he could make them understand.
“Where are your presents, son?” asked his father as he entered the house.
“I gave them away.”
“But I thought you were happy with your gifts.”
“I was, very happy,” the boy answered lamely.
“But, Frank, how could you be so impulsive?” his mother asked.
His father was firm. “You made your choice, Frank. We cannot afford any more presents.”
His brother gone, his family disappointed in him, Frank suddenly felt dreadfully alone. He had not expected a reward for his generosity for, in the wisdom of young grief, he knew that a good deed always should be its own reward. It would be tarnished otherwise. So he did not want his gifts back. Frank thought of his brother and sobbed himself to sleep.
The next morning he came downstairs to find his parents listening to Christmas music on the radio. Then the announcer spoke:
“Merry Christmas, everybody! The sweetest Christmas story we have this morning comes from the Flats. A crippled boy down there has a new sled to get around in this morning. Another youngster has a new plaid jacket. And several families report that their children were made happy last night by gifts from a teenage boy who simply referred to himself as the Christmas Scout. No one could identify him, but the children of the Flats claim that the Christmas Scout was a personal representative of old Santa Claus himself.”
Frank felt his father’s arms go around his shoulders, and saw his mother smiling through her tears. “Why didn’t you tell us? We are so proud of you, son.”
The carols came over the air again filling the room with music.
𝅘𝅥𝅮 And praises sing to God the King, and peace to men on Earth. 𝅘𝅥𝅮
Merry Christmas!