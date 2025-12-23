One of the things that makes Christmas time wonderful is the mood most of us are in. It’s a happy time. It’s a time of sharing. It’s a time of expectations.

Maybe we should do some critical thinking as to how to make those positive feelings happen more frequently.

To help maintain that mood right now, I’m going to finish out this week with this short video of beautiful Christmas music…

Enjoy the music and have a joyous Christmas day!

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: