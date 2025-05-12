I recently read a thought-provoking piece. It starts off by observing that people have lost confidence in the Government and the Media. Then it wraps up by discussing that US citizens are also losing faith in Churches — an even more serious matter.

Considering that the Catholic Church has a new leader (Pope Leo XIV), maybe this is a good time to give this some critical thought.

[Note: following the quoted part, I’ll share my own experience on this topic.]

——————————————————————————————————————

The following is an excerpt of the good article:

… “There’s one more notable area where people seem to be losing trust, Jody Hice observed. “I hate to even bring this up, but there’s also seemingly … an increasing distrust for churches, a lack of trust. What do you think this next year holds for the church? Is there anything that they can do to become a greater influence in our culture?” “It’s interesting,” Dr. George Barna replied, “because when you look at what’s going on with churches, in some ways it’s very similar to what’s happening with government, where people have less and less trust in the leadership of their churches.” Additionally, he explained how many Christians “feel like they’re not getting real value from their churches. And as we’ve been evaluating that, one of the things that’s become clear is that, often, that’s because they feel they’re not being given practical advice, practical guidance — real, tangible value for their life. … This comes from preaching God’s word on a consistent basis and breaking it down for people so that they know how to apply God’s truth principles in their personal life.” But if churchgoers feel that church is not serving them, the question becomes why is that the case? Barna contended that a lot of it boils down to how churches “evaluate their success in ministry … which is based on how many people show up, how many programs they offer, how many … people they’ve hired, how much money they’re raising, and how much square footage they’ve built out.” This is problematic, Barna argued, because “if you think about those five objectives that most churches in America consistently measure to evaluate their ministry effectiveness, one conclusion we can come to is … that they’re bound to fail as a set of measures.”* “Why?” he asked. “Because Jesus didn’t die for any of those. That’s not what His life, His ministry, or His teaching is all about.” At the heart of the matter, Barna contended, is that “we’ve gotten away from the Bible not only in what we’re teaching, but even in how we’re measuring success and impact in ministry. … In the last five years … half of all adults in America attending a church at least once a month on average has gone down to roughly one third of Americans. That’s a huge drop in a short period of time. And … the reason is they’re not getting biblical value from churches.” “Wow,” Hice sighed. “This is an extremely important issue because the well-being of our whole culture ultimately comes down to the spiritual health of the culture, which ultimately obviously rests upon the health of the church. What does the church need to do to get people to come back to church? What kind of changes need to be taking place within a church body to fulfill the mission that God has given them to do?” According to Barna, “it comes back to the whole issue of worldview. Why is it that young people in particular would say that they often are struggling with fear, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts? … It comes back to their perspectives about how life works. When you’ve got a young adult who doesn’t believe that there’s a God who’s all knowing, all powerful … merciful … just … involved and engaged in their lives, and when you’ve got generations of people who say that they don’t believe that there’s anything that happens after they die, it’s imperative that if … churches or families want to be uplifting and … a source of strength and hope and optimism, particularly for younger adults, well, then they’ve got to get back to God’s word.” “Our entire culture is moving in the wrong direction,” Barna warned, “and it’s up to churches and parents to raise their children up, to understand the truths of Scripture … to trust the Bible, to know God, to trust Jesus personally, and to understand that we’re sinners.” People must understand that “success in life isn’t by your material goods. … It’s not by your fame. It’s not by your popularity. It’s not even by feeling good. It’s about consistent obedience to God.” Another part of this issue is due to a lack of discipleship, he argued, and disciples who aren’t properly equipping themselves. For anyone grappling with fear, anxiety, or depression, Barna concluded that “Jesus is the antidote. … The Bible shows us an alternative way of living,” and “the more that we can address worldview issues, the more that we can not only rebuild the church, but we can bring back a sense of life and hope and optimism to all Americans.

——————————————————————————————————————

*I relate to this as it is what we experienced in our NC Catholic Church.

FYI, I went to Catholic grammar school, high school, and college (Boston College), and had a good relationship with nuns, brothers, and priests. Subsequently, as an active, practicing parishioner, I’ve dealt with something like a hundred parish priests, with no significant problems.

A few years ago, we were assigned a new pastor — not a big deal. Right out of the gate, he made some major (and problematic) changes. For example, he terminated the sixth grade of our K-6 Catholic School. (I had been on the school board for years, and knew the whole situation intimately.) The new pastor never even bothered to attend any of the monthly school board meetings. When the School Board politely questioned some of his changes to our successful school, he fired all 12± Board members!

There were so many other issues (most outside of the school) that several parishioners decided to give the pastor a petition of concerns. It listed thirty (30!) items. He refused to meet with this group to discuss anything.

I was nominated to speak to the Diocesan person who oversees parishes. I called this priest and outlined our thirty problematic concerns.

Without addressing a single one of the parishioners’ concerns, he asked me: “Have the collections decreased?” I was stunned that this clergy person’s primary interest was financial, not spiritual. We immediately changed parishes and stopped all contributions to the Diocese (and told them why).

