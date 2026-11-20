I have the great privilege of reposting another gem from world-famous family psychologist, John Rosemond. Here we go (FYI, this is the photo link)…

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Let’s see…hmmmm…what, pray tell, shall moi, Parenting Guru to the Stars, write about this week?

I know! I shall expound and expand on something I said two weeks ago: “…what has been since around 1970 called ‘parenting’ is driving parents crazy. I mean to the point where otherwise intelligent individuals misplace the ability to make rational decisions.”

I have italicized the operational definition of “crazy.”

That is not, however, how I originally wrote the passage. My editor, who is a prime example of nepotism run amok, told me to change “women” to “parents,” which, in a moment of uncharacteristic weakness, I did.

To be precise, “parenting” – a demonic mangling of mere childrearing – is driving WOMEN crazy. It is also destroying marriages. It has already succeeded at destroying childhood and replacing it with something that would be unrecognizable to my parents’ generation.

Allow me to explain my politically incorrect self.

PARENTING is putting children at the center of attention in a family, giving them lots of choices, talking to them like a therapist when they misbehave, helping them identify their feelings, never punishing, and generally doing the exact opposite of what parents did when children were merely reared (aka raised or brought up).

In the late 1960s, mental health professionals began demonizing mere child-rearing, which did NOT drive women crazy, and in short order, it all but disappeared and the insanity began.

Mental health professionals replaced “a parent’s purpose is to produce a good citizen” with “a parent’s purpose is to produce a child who is brilliant, talented, and in touch with his or her feelings.

The feelings thing got women by their throats. Not men, mind you. Women have sixty-four feelings crayons; men have eight, some of which have never been used. Men even lose feelings crayons and don’t care. Men are not nearly as susceptible to emotional appeals as women. As such, men did not and still cannot comprehend “parenting” – especially the emphasis on feelings – but they go along with it (IOW, where the kids are concerned, they do what their wives tell them to do) because it’s easier that way.

Women have always known that men were feelings-deprived, but it never made a difference when it came to raising children. Suddenly, however, around 1970, the male emotional deficiency became enormously significant. And so, around 1970, women concluded that if this new parenting thing was going to be done properly, THEY, like unilaterally, were going to have to do it.

When one feels that the outcome of an important project rests almost entirely on their shoulders, one begins to feel anxious. Project anxiety drives micromanagement, and micromanagers, slowly perhaps but surely nonetheless, go crazy. Making matters much, much worse, the more crazy a micromanager becomes, the more she micromanages.

And the more she micromanages, the crazier she gets.

I often asked my audiences, “Raise your hand if you are a woman and you believe raising one child is more stressful than being CEO of a Fortune 500 company.”

It was rare that a woman did not raise her hand.

Not surprising, especially given that the difference between the CEO and the parenting mother is that there is logic to running a major corporation. There is no logic to “parenting.” It’s just plain one hundred percent madness.

Putting a child at the center of attention in a family is all but guaranteed to produce a narcissistic, sociopathic tyrant. It’s crazy to believe you can talk a child out of misbehaving. There must be consequences, and the child must not like them at all, lest he allow his baser nature, forged from the time of our first ancestors, to take over. And the more one talks to a child about his feelings, the more feelings the child is going to produce. In no time, the child becomes insufferable.

As a child becomes increasingly tyrannical and insufferable, the person who feels ENTIRELY responsible for maintaining the child in a state of perpetual bliss becomes consumed with guilt, anxiety, worry, and insomnia.

Ninety-eight percent of the time, that would be the child’s mother, who often responds to her consuming guilt, et cetera, by giving the child even MORE attention and doing even MORE talking when he misbehaves.

Oh, and I must mention that the talking in question is mostly about the insufferable tyrant’s feelings.

And the child becomes even more insufferable and tyrannical.

And his mother wonders why, when she is doing what all the books and magazines and online webinars and social media groups and Doctor What’s-Her-Name are telling her to do, things just keep getting worse, and she keeps going crazier by the day.

And all the while, the guy with the eight or less crayons is just standing there, asking himself, “What is going on here?”

Which is why I call him The Parenting Doofus. To help him understand what he can only pretend to understand, his wife (his children’s mother, actually) occasionally gives him books and articles with titles like, “Is Your Child’s Inner Child Yearning to Have a Voice?” and “Decoding the Emotional Content of Your Child’s Tantrums.”

Know a mother who’s had enough of the parenting madness?

Send this her way.

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