Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Hugh Kendrick's avatar
Hugh Kendrick
8h

This is a super collection and review which I have saved along with John's other emails!!

Hugh Kendrick

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1 reply by John Droz
Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
1d

In an e-mail message I thanked John for organizing these papers, and urged him to collect them into a book, if he has the time and energy to do it.

Is there an editor among our correspondents who could and would do it? Self publishing on Amazon is free, except for getting an ISBN.

It should sit on every parent's bookshelf, beside "A Nation at Risk."

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