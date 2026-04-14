Overview of America's #1 Threat: Part 3
This is the last of a three-part series on the most significant threat to the American Experiment we are facing. Part 1 was a picture that I thought was worth 10,000 words. Then Part 2 made a brief, major point.
Part 3 is this more detailed explanation. I originally put this together for a new subscriber who wanted to get caught up on the K-12 issue.
Yes, she should peruse the Archives to get the full picture. The two shortcomings of the Archives are: 1) I’ve written about a variety of other topics, so a reader must extract the relevant education pieces from energy, election integrity, etc., etc., articles. Yes, there is a search button that definitely helps, but… 2) the Archives are a chronological list of all of my past commentaries — so they are not arranged in a “logical” order.
Here is a more organized overview for those who are more recent subscribers. It should also be a valuable refresher for long timers…
Let’s start with some sample indicators of how bad the K-12 situation is —
1 - This documents how States are performing regarding national tests on two representative K-12 subjects. (The best States are producing third-world country results: 60%+ failure rates!)
2 - Two superior expert perspectives about the horrific consequences of our woefully inferior K-12 education system are here and here.
Now let’s spell out (and prioritize) the most important problem —
3 - My overview of the K-12 situation in general: The Top Five K-12 Problems.
4 - My list of the main (not all) problems within the K-12 education system: here and here.
5 - An overview that comes to the same conclusions, but puts the K-12 situation in a different light: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 (this commentary).
Then we discussed some curricula considerations —
6 - The Key K-12 Issue: Content or Methodology?
7 - The Definitive Case Against the NGSS (which includes superb materials, like the Fordham report).
8 - One of several key curriculum considerations: Should Public Schools be Teaching SEL?
A closer look at Critical Thinking, the fundamentally necessary ingredient —
9 - Teaching Children to Think Critically is foundational.
10-Two Insightful Videos on Critical Thinking.
11-Critically Thinking and the Socratic Method. It’s important to understand the relationship between these two pivotal matters.
12-Some Good Quotes Related to Critical Thinking. Commit a few of these to memory, as they will come in handy when discussing K-12.
Miscellaneous relevant K-12 matters —
13-After curricula, the second most pressing issue is to remove age-inappropriate books and videos in K-12 classes and libraries. This is extremely important as it is another major attack on children’s minds — which they are not prepared to handle. See Part 1 and Part 2.
14-School Alternatives: Comparing Some K-12 School Options.
15-A letter from an appreciative mom: How I am Saving my Children.
16-The best AI to date: here and here. It is important for educators to utilize this AI, which I’ve demonstrated is superior to ChatGPT, Grok, etc.
Hopefully, this organized information will motivate you to take some meaningful efforts to make a serious dent in the scourge…
As usual, let me know any questions!
Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.
Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:
I urge all readers to subscribe to AlterAI — IMO the absolute best AI option for subjective questions.
I will consider posting reader submissions on Critical Thinking about my topics of interest.
My commentaries are my opinion about the material discussed therein, based on the information I have. If any readers have different information, please share it. If it is credible, I will be glad to reconsider my position.
Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack.
C19Science.info is my one-page website that covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies.
Election-Integrity.info is my one-page website that lists multiple major reports on the election integrity issue.
WiseEnergy.org is my multi-page website that discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options.
Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from climate to COVID, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2026 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time!)
This is a super collection and review which I have saved along with John's other emails!!
Hugh Kendrick
In an e-mail message I thanked John for organizing these papers, and urged him to collect them into a book, if he has the time and energy to do it.
Is there an editor among our correspondents who could and would do it? Self publishing on Amazon is free, except for getting an ISBN.
It should sit on every parent's bookshelf, beside "A Nation at Risk."