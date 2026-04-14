This is the last of a three-part series on the most significant threat to the American Experiment we are facing. Part 1 was a picture that I thought was worth 10,000 words. Then Part 2 made a brief, major point.

Part 3 is this more detailed explanation. I originally put this together for a new subscriber who wanted to get caught up on the K-12 issue.

Yes, she should peruse the Archives to get the full picture. The two shortcomings of the Archives are: 1) I’ve written about a variety of other topics, so a reader must extract the relevant education pieces from energy, election integrity, etc., etc., articles. Yes, there is a search button that definitely helps, but… 2) the Archives are a chronological list of all of my past commentaries — so they are not arranged in a “logical” order.

Here is a more organized overview for those who are more recent subscribers. It should also be a valuable refresher for long timers…

Let’s start with some sample indicators of how bad the K-12 situation is —

1 - This documents how States are performing regarding national tests on two representative K-12 subjects. (The best States are producing third-world country results: 60%+ failure rates!) 2 - Two superior expert perspectives about the horrific consequences of our woefully inferior K-12 education system are here and here.

Now let’s spell out (and prioritize) the most important problem —

3 - My overview of the K-12 situation in general: The Top Five K-12 Problems. 4 - My list of the main (not all) problems within the K-12 education system: here and here. 5 - An overview that comes to the same conclusions, but puts the K-12 situation in a different light: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 (this commentary).

Then we discussed some curricula considerations —

A closer look at Critical Thinking, the fundamentally necessary ingredient —

Miscellaneous relevant K-12 matters —

Hopefully, this organized information will motivate you to take some meaningful efforts to make a serious dent in the scourge…

As usual, let me know any questions!

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