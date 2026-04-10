{Since few seem to be very concerned with the tsunami that is now visibly coming, I will resume our regular programming…}

See Part 1 of this exceptionally important three Part series.

Let’s simplify this seemingly complicated K-12 education matter.

The two most important aspects of school education are: 1) WHAT is taught (curricula / content), and 2) HOW it is taught (teaching methodology / pedagogy).

With these two variables, we have four basic scenarios:

Curricula (content): inferior or superior Teaching methodology (pedagogy): inferior or superior

Looking at these four options graphically, we have:

Which Scenario is Worst?

We would all agree that “a” is the BEST combination — great teaching and excellent curricula.

But, which of these is the WORST combination? (Choose one now!)

——————————————————

Most people would instinctively say that “d” is the worst.

But when we apply Critical Thinking, we would come up with a different answer: “b”. This is a profoundly significant revelation!

What this says is that parents who are making a public school choice switch because school #2 has better teachers IS A MAJOR MISTAKE! What this also says is that parents who are paying to go to Alpha schools because they have superior pedagogy IS A MAJOR MISTAKE!

WHY?

Because better teachers (or better pedagogy) will do a more effective job of indoctrinating your child with garbage (e.g., see Part 1).

Let me put it another way. Since the Left has taken over the Content of our K-12 schools, one way to look at it is that they are now teaching Marxism.

Would you rather have an effective teacher teaching your child Marxism (b), or an ineffective teacher teaching your child Marxism (d)?

Hopefully, it is clear that “b” is MUCH WORSE than “d”.

So the options from Best to Worst are: a —> c —> d —> b.

{Note: Alpha schools can go from worst to best by fixing their curriculum.}

The Bottom Line

Once again, I am trying to make clear why the curriculum is — by FAR — the most significant of all the many K-12 issues. (See this list of some issues.)

Once again, I am trying to make clear why teaching Critical Thinking in K-12 schools is imperative. We can not easily change all the curricula that the Left has corrupted — but we can easily start formally teaching Critical Thinking.

Critical Thinking is our children’s ONLY defense against lifelong attempts at indoctrination, which begin intensively in K-12.

Part 3 (next) will be a different explanation of this #1 threat to America…

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