Overview of America's #1 Threat: Part 2
Understanding this will lead us to the optimum solution
{Since few seem to be very concerned with the tsunami that is now visibly coming, I will resume our regular programming…}
See Part 1 of this exceptionally important three Part series.
Let’s simplify this seemingly complicated K-12 education matter.
The two most important aspects of school education are: 1) WHAT is taught (curricula / content), and 2) HOW it is taught (teaching methodology / pedagogy).
With these two variables, we have four basic scenarios:
Curricula (content): inferior or superior
Teaching methodology (pedagogy): inferior or superior
Looking at these four options graphically, we have:
Which Scenario is Worst?
We would all agree that “a” is the BEST combination — great teaching and excellent curricula.
But, which of these is the WORST combination? (Choose one now!)
——————————————————
Most people would instinctively say that “d” is the worst.
But when we apply Critical Thinking, we would come up with a different answer: “b”. This is a profoundly significant revelation!
What this says is that parents who are making a public school choice switch because school #2 has better teachers IS A MAJOR MISTAKE!
What this also says is that parents who are paying to go to Alpha schools because they have superior pedagogy IS A MAJOR MISTAKE!
WHY?
Because better teachers (or better pedagogy) will do a more effective job of indoctrinating your child with garbage (e.g., see Part 1).
Let me put it another way. Since the Left has taken over the Content of our K-12 schools, one way to look at it is that they are now teaching Marxism.
Would you rather have an effective teacher teaching your child Marxism (b), or an ineffective teacher teaching your child Marxism (d)?
Hopefully, it is clear that “b” is MUCH WORSE than “d”.
So the options from Best to Worst are: a —> c —> d —> b.
{Note: Alpha schools can go from worst to best by fixing their curriculum.}
The Bottom Line
Once again, I am trying to make clear why the curriculum is — by FAR — the most significant of all the many K-12 issues. (See this list of some issues.)
Once again, I am trying to make clear why teaching Critical Thinking in K-12 schools is imperative. We can not easily change all the curricula that the Left has corrupted — but we can easily start formally teaching Critical Thinking.
Critical Thinking is our children’s ONLY defense against lifelong attempts at indoctrination, which begin intensively in K-12.
Part 3 (next) will be a different explanation of this #1 threat to America…
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This is a terrifying reality for public school kids in particular, and it seems less of a problem at private parochial schools where we sent our kids. Now that our kids, who are now adults, have their own children,they are having to manage this issue constantly. Our youngest daughter and her husband have decided to homeschool our youngest grandchild. More parents that we know are choosing this option, and given the climate, culture, and curricula in our educational system currently, I can see why. Teacher unions and federations have done much damage over the last 20-40 years politicizing education. Shame on those like Randi Weingarten.
John,
Agree that “b” is the worst. However, we don’t have to choose “d” as the worst. We have the technology and skills to choose “a”. Of the 500 people that serve on our State Boards of Education, responsible for K-12 education, either they don’t know much about curriculum and even less about pedagogy or they actually like the current K-12 performance. Obviously, indoctrinated kids that become voters are easily misled into voting for candidates that promote progressive agendas which are destroying America…from within. We have to fix curriculum, which virtually no one talks about, present company excluded, such that students have the skills to and motivation to Critically Think and to learn the 3R’s efficiently. Plus we have to use the science of learning to immediately fix the pedagogy. Doing both, (selection “a”) is a winner.
Doing only one is a loser. Fixing only the curriculum (selection “c”) means it will take decades to move from our current state (selection “d”). During these decades, America will continue to slide away since a large portion of the 4 million teachers are progressive minded and will spin a good curriculum toward their thinking. Fixing only the pedagogy (selection “b”) means America slides away even faster through quicker indoctrination.
Selection “a” is the fast and effective way forward. We should not waste time on trying to compete curriculum against pedagogy. This is America…we don’t have to choose fixing only one flaw.