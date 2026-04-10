Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
8h

This is a terrifying reality for public school kids in particular, and it seems less of a problem at private parochial schools where we sent our kids. Now that our kids, who are now adults, have their own children,they are having to manage this issue constantly. Our youngest daughter and her husband have decided to homeschool our youngest grandchild. More parents that we know are choosing this option, and given the climate, culture, and curricula in our educational system currently, I can see why. Teacher unions and federations have done much damage over the last 20-40 years politicizing education. Shame on those like Randi Weingarten.

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Don Runkle's avatar
Don Runkle
4h

John,

Agree that “b” is the worst. However, we don’t have to choose “d” as the worst. We have the technology and skills to choose “a”. Of the 500 people that serve on our State Boards of Education, responsible for K-12 education, either they don’t know much about curriculum and even less about pedagogy or they actually like the current K-12 performance. Obviously, indoctrinated kids that become voters are easily misled into voting for candidates that promote progressive agendas which are destroying America…from within. We have to fix curriculum, which virtually no one talks about, present company excluded, such that students have the skills to and motivation to Critically Think and to learn the 3R’s efficiently. Plus we have to use the science of learning to immediately fix the pedagogy. Doing both, (selection “a”) is a winner.

Doing only one is a loser. Fixing only the curriculum (selection “c”) means it will take decades to move from our current state (selection “d”). During these decades, America will continue to slide away since a large portion of the 4 million teachers are progressive minded and will spin a good curriculum toward their thinking. Fixing only the pedagogy (selection “b”) means America slides away even faster through quicker indoctrination.

Selection “a” is the fast and effective way forward. We should not waste time on trying to compete curriculum against pedagogy. This is America…we don’t have to choose fixing only one flaw.

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