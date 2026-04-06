Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Melanie Kurdys's avatar
Melanie Kurdys
8h

First, i do agree with Nina. Lincoln trashed states rights. I suspect righteous Christian Southerners would have realized the error of slavery over time, but we will never know. And truly, abortion is worse. Evil has taken hold in our country.

Second, to your point, check out US Parents Involved in Education at USPIE.org. We are working to dismantle government schools & empower parents and local communities. For now, homeschooling or classical, Christian schools are the only way to protect children. Without government $$. Government funded school choice just makes ALL schooling government controlled.

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Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
6h

I agree with your opinions …👍🏆 good stuff. I think it’s called common sense.

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