I’m a BIG fan of Lincoln.

One (of several reasons) is that he was an extraordinary wordsmith. His Lyceum Address is not that well known (e.g., compared to the Gettysburg Address), but it speaks to us today. More accurately, it is screaming at us.

Its basic message is that despite America having powerful enemies worldwide, our greatest threat — by far — is from within.

I’ve been trying to explain this to faithful readers — and some may be getting tired of hearing about it. The reason I am forced to regurgitate this is that too few are paying real attention, so little meaningful has been done.

This is like Paul Revere yelling his dire warning, but all the people thinking things like “There’s nothing I can do!” and going back to sleep…

As American citizens, we need to learn from the sacrifices of our forefathers and take meaningful action. Talking about it is a start, but it is not sufficient.

The Big Picture

I have been saying that the K-12 curricula are the most fundamental, most serious, most destructive, most far-reaching problem facing America — but it seems to go in one ear and out the other. Nothing consequential is changing!

Part 1 will be very simple, as I am following the adage that a good picture can be worth a thousand words. Parts 2 &3 will be the words.

Stop just complaining from the sidelines and do SOMETHING MEANINGFUL to help solve what is the single greatest threat to America’s survival.

Get it? {Picture credit: Bob Moran}

School choice (and numerous other legitimate issues with K-12 schools) pale in comparison to this problem. They are akin to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic — or worse…

The Bottom Line

What is going INTO our children’s heads is atrocious, horrific, sickening, appalling, obscene, diabolical, nauseating, revolting, etc.

This is unacceptable and intolerable.

We need to quickly change from teaching children WHAT to think (per the pix above) to HOW to think. That’s it! Problem solved!

Parts 2 and 3 will spell it out longhand…

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