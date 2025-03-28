Back in January, I was told that a certain individual had good connections with Steve Bannon and would get me an on-air interview with him for his War Room program. I’ve politely asked that individual to make the connection a few times now, but crickets.

Since I was anticipating that this would happen by early February at the latest, I drafted up what I was going to email Steve after an interview time was setup, so that he could be prepared for a discussion. Below is my draft:

Steve:

Here is an abbreviated overview about my proposed comments for your War Room program:

1 - The single biggest fear of Marxists and Progressives is to have Critically Thinking citizens. To pull off their ideological nonsense they are entirely dependent on citizens being compliant — i.e., that they defer to authority, accept what's politically correct, follow consensus, buy into computer projections, etc. 2 - Towards that end, the Left has gone to great lengths to assure that most citizens are compliant conformists. Their main strategy to ensure this has been to take over the curricula in US K-12 schools — particularly in Science. 3 - The Left has focused on Science as they are well aware that this is the subject area where Critical Thinking should be taught. To make sure that does not happen, over the last 15± years they have successfully taken over the US K-12 Science curriculum. 4 - The Left has two specific objectives in corrupting US K-12 Science standards: a) to make sure that the opposite of Critical Thinking (compliance) is firmly instilled in students, and b) to thoroughly indoctrinate students with Progressive ideology. 5 - Their primary vehicle for doing this is the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) (along with its sister document: A Framework for K-12 Science Education). These were published in 2012±. 6 - As a representative example of the audacity of these Progressives, the NGSS/Framework scrapped the traditional Scientific Method. (FYI, the origins of the Scientific Method can be traced back some four thousand years!) 7 - Some examples of damning critiques of the NGSS/Framework are here, here, and here. 8 - Despite all that, as of 2025, forty-nine (49) States have adopted all (or almost all) of the NGSS! (Florida is the only holdout — and they are currently reconsidering their Science standards.) [Let’s be clear: these adoptions of the NGSS had essentially nothing to do with DOEd, but instead were voluntary capitulations by 49 States. These are the same States that many are clamoring that we turn over the entire K-12 education system to!] 9 - This translates to some four (4) million annual US high school graduates who are victimized by this Marxist plan. 10-Worse, this means that every year 3± million non-critically thinking, Left indoctrinated graduates become voting US citizens... 11-Not a single major US Conservative organization (like Heritage or AEI) is discussing this or doing anything meaningful about this major curriculum — and citizen! — corruption. 12-Due to the explosion of AI, this deplorable situation is about to become ten times worse! The best defense against being deceived by AI is to be a Critical Thinker.

That almost no one is talking about — or aware of — this takeover of our Science education, is extremely disturbing. The War Room can provide an exceptional defense of America by shining a strong light on this extraordinary subversion of our youth and future citizens.

Let me know any questions.

regards,

john droz, jr.

physicist

North Carolina

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

