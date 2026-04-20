Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Russ Babcock's avatar
Russ Babcock
8h

Well said John.

Rest assured (totally improper use of this expression- my bad) that the US and Australia are definitely not the only countries infested with this malignancy. Canada is well down the path of the Moronization Project (MP) ................. one of the very few projects that our own "progressives" under Trudeau and Carney haven't blocked. Indeed it is the only project that they have managed to sustain over the last 10 years. Here in Canada, we don't only house the King of Net Zero, but we are also leading the still-free world in how to promote and even administer the very divisive practice of self-induced victimization of everyone in the country EXCEPT white males (of course).

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Thomas A Kasperek's avatar
Thomas A Kasperek
9h

Here are a few thoughts that align with your theme.

In recent years, I’ve grown increasingly concerned about the direction of major institutions like the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Psychological Association (APA). From my perspective, their approaches to topics like human identity and development have shifted significantly, and not always in ways that I believe serve young people well. For example, in some medical and academic settings, students are now taught frameworks around sex and gender that go beyond traditional biological definitions—raising questions about how foundational subjects like anatomy are being presented.

Even more troubling to me is what I see happening in the mental and emotional formation of younger generations. As someone who works in a healing ministry, I encounter many individuals—especially young people—who seem burdened by deep emotional and spiritual struggles. Feelings of fear, anger, confusion, shame, and bitterness are not uncommon, and these experiences can be profoundly damaging when left unaddressed.

I believe these challenges are not random, but part of a broader cultural shift that is having real consequences. Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, the emotional pain people are experiencing is undeniable—and it deserves thoughtful, compassionate solutions.

In my work, I focus on approaches grounded in biblical truth, presented in a simple and accessible way. I’ve found that clarity, consistency, and a return to foundational principles can be powerful tools for healing and restoration. In the finality, it is Jesus Christ, by the power of his Holy Spirit, who heals, and it is the spiritualpsychodynamics of working truth against the lies we believe.

Ultimately, I believe that the truth of God—clearly understood and compassionately shared—plays a central role in helping individuals find peace and wholeness again.

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