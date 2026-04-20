My Take on Moronicity
I have great respect for Alistair Pope. As such, his recent commentary on Moronicity got my attention. Since his article was mostly about Australia (his current home country), I’ll make a stab here at a US version…
Setting the Stage
The appointment of RFKjr to head DHHS was a brilliant move by Trump. RFKjr has unleashed a tidal wave of good people whose combined efforts will clearly result in some of the most significant and positive changes to our healthcare system in our lifetime.
To get an idea of these changes (generally not reported by mainstream media, and when it is, it is disparaging), I recommend subscribing to MAHA Action. They have a one-hour update on what is happening on the healthcare scene every Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM. I am an extremely busy person, but have watched almost every one of these worthwhile reports. Here are the archives where you can peruse this material from interesting and influential people.
MAHA Action’s Weak Link
That said, I have one major gripe: none of their speakers have addressed the BIGGEST healthcare issue we have: Children’s Mental Health. Although it is important to pay more attention to what goes into children’s mouths, IMO it is FAR more crucial that we pay attention to what goes into their MINDS.
Let’s look at the numbers! Right now, some 50 MILLION US children are being moronized, six hours a day, 200+ days a year, for TWELVE (12) years…
By moronized, I mean that two key things are happening: 1) they are being taught (indoctrinated with) Progressive/Socialistic/Marxist ideology, plus 2) they are also formally being taught (e.g., see NGSS) NOT to be a Critical Thinker, but rather to be a conformist (the opposite of Critical Thinking).
Regretfully, sending children to a private school — or even a home school — is no assured solution. The problem is that the NGSS has become so widely approved (49 States) that most private schools and home schools use books that are based on the seriously deficient NGSS.
In any case, every year, some 4 MILLION lobotomized students graduate from US high schools.
Essentially, none of these graduates have been formally taught to be a Critical Thinker. Instead, these graduates have been subjected to some twelve YEARS of Progressive/Socialistic/Marxist propaganda.
It Gets Worse — MUCH Worse
Every year, 3± MILLION of these graduates sign up to be new US voters.
—> Every year, some 3 MILLION of these graduates become new US voters! <—
Between 2024 and the 2026 midterms, some 6 MILLION unthinking, Progressive/Socialistic/Marxists will have been added to the US voter rolls.
By the 2028 elections, some 12 MILLION lobotomized, Progressive/ Socialistic/Marxists will have been added to the US voter rolls.
What do you think the consequences of this reality will be???
This is all due to the brainwashing of innocent, defenseless children.
Stunningly, no US organization has identified this as a national health crisis!
The Bottom Line
Tell me any other health crisis we have — any — that has the impact of this???
This is NOT to disparage concerns about cancers, diabetes, Parkinson’s, autism, clean water, micro-plastics, agricultural poisons, etc., etc. There should be good, competent people giving us guidance for every one of these common, serious health threats.
Maybe what is needed to give this matter proper attention is to have it officially listed by the AMA as a medical ailment. How about Moronitis?
As with almost every medical ailment, PREVENTION should be the primary objective. Preventing moronitis (as well as providing MANY other benefits) means teaching K-12 students to be Critical Thinkers.
Saving the American Experiment is as simple as that.
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Well said John.
Rest assured (totally improper use of this expression- my bad) that the US and Australia are definitely not the only countries infested with this malignancy. Canada is well down the path of the Moronization Project (MP) ................. one of the very few projects that our own "progressives" under Trudeau and Carney haven't blocked. Indeed it is the only project that they have managed to sustain over the last 10 years. Here in Canada, we don't only house the King of Net Zero, but we are also leading the still-free world in how to promote and even administer the very divisive practice of self-induced victimization of everyone in the country EXCEPT white males (of course).
Here are a few thoughts that align with your theme.
In recent years, I’ve grown increasingly concerned about the direction of major institutions like the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Psychological Association (APA). From my perspective, their approaches to topics like human identity and development have shifted significantly, and not always in ways that I believe serve young people well. For example, in some medical and academic settings, students are now taught frameworks around sex and gender that go beyond traditional biological definitions—raising questions about how foundational subjects like anatomy are being presented.
Even more troubling to me is what I see happening in the mental and emotional formation of younger generations. As someone who works in a healing ministry, I encounter many individuals—especially young people—who seem burdened by deep emotional and spiritual struggles. Feelings of fear, anger, confusion, shame, and bitterness are not uncommon, and these experiences can be profoundly damaging when left unaddressed.
I believe these challenges are not random, but part of a broader cultural shift that is having real consequences. Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, the emotional pain people are experiencing is undeniable—and it deserves thoughtful, compassionate solutions.
In my work, I focus on approaches grounded in biblical truth, presented in a simple and accessible way. I’ve found that clarity, consistency, and a return to foundational principles can be powerful tools for healing and restoration. In the finality, it is Jesus Christ, by the power of his Holy Spirit, who heals, and it is the spiritualpsychodynamics of working truth against the lies we believe.
Ultimately, I believe that the truth of God—clearly understood and compassionately shared—plays a central role in helping individuals find peace and wholeness again.