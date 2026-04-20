I have great respect for Alistair Pope. As such, his recent commentary on Moronicity got my attention. Since his article was mostly about Australia (his current home country), I’ll make a stab here at a US version…

Setting the Stage

The appointment of RFKjr to head DHHS was a brilliant move by Trump. RFKjr has unleashed a tidal wave of good people whose combined efforts will clearly result in some of the most significant and positive changes to our healthcare system in our lifetime.

To get an idea of these changes (generally not reported by mainstream media, and when it is, it is disparaging), I recommend subscribing to MAHA Action. They have a one-hour update on what is happening on the healthcare scene every Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM. I am an extremely busy person, but have watched almost every one of these worthwhile reports. Here are the archives where you can peruse this material from interesting and influential people.

MAHA Action’s Weak Link

That said, I have one major gripe: none of their speakers have addressed the BIGGEST healthcare issue we have: Children’s Mental Health. Although it is important to pay more attention to what goes into children’s mouths, IMO it is FAR more crucial that we pay attention to what goes into their MINDS.

Let’s look at the numbers! Right now, some 50 MILLION US children are being moronized, six hours a day, 200+ days a year, for TWELVE (12) years…

By moronized, I mean that two key things are happening: 1) they are being taught (indoctrinated with) Progressive/Socialistic/Marxist ideology, plus 2) they are also formally being taught (e.g., see NGSS) NOT to be a Critical Thinker, but rather to be a conformist (the opposite of Critical Thinking).

Regretfully, sending children to a private school — or even a home school — is no assured solution. The problem is that the NGSS has become so widely approved (49 States) that most private schools and home schools use books that are based on the seriously deficient NGSS.

In any case, every year, some 4 MILLION lobotomized students graduate from US high schools.

Essentially, none of these graduates have been formally taught to be a Critical Thinker. Instead, these graduates have been subjected to some twelve YEARS of Progressive/Socialistic/Marxist propaganda.

It Gets Worse — MUCH Worse

Every year, 3± MILLION of these graduates sign up to be new US voters.

—> Every year, some 3 MILLION of these graduates become new US voters! <—

Between 2024 and the 2026 midterms, some 6 MILLION unthinking, Progressive/Socialistic/Marxists will have been added to the US voter rolls.

By the 2028 elections, some 12 MILLION lobotomized, Progressive/ Socialistic/Marxists will have been added to the US voter rolls.

What do you think the consequences of this reality will be???

This is all due to the brainwashing of innocent, defenseless children.

Stunningly, no US organization has identified this as a national health crisis!

The Bottom Line

Tell me any other health crisis we have — any — that has the impact of this???

This is NOT to disparage concerns about cancers, diabetes, Parkinson’s, autism, clean water, micro-plastics, agricultural poisons, etc., etc. There should be good, competent people giving us guidance for every one of these common, serious health threats.

Maybe what is needed to give this matter proper attention is to have it officially listed by the AMA as a medical ailment. How about Moronitis?

As with almost every medical ailment, PREVENTION should be the primary objective. Preventing moronitis (as well as providing MANY other benefits) means teaching K-12 students to be Critical Thinkers.

Saving the American Experiment is as simple as that.

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