Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
12h

Excellent suggestions, each and every one. All should be mandatory. Thank you for submitting this! (I had to look up RCT). It's going to be a tough road for the FDA to regain their integrity after the COVID fiasco. Once bitten, twice shy.

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1 reply by John Droz
Linda's avatar
Linda
4h

Thank you John for taking the time to submit an informed comment. It would take a "new" FDA to seriously consider making a change. Your points assume the FDA wants to be reasonable and not beholden to the drug makers. What happened with covid was evil on so many levels along with doctors who did not question the narrative (science be damned). I thank God I saw the American Frontline Drs (Simon Gold) presentation before it got pulled from the internet and those two smart Drs out of Bakersfield simply telling people about what was working with their patients and noticing the statistical information was suspect. No lies. No panic. They got pulled off the internet as well and that told me all I needed to know about what was going on.

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1 reply by John Droz
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