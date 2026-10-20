Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Pawletto's avatar
Pawletto
7d

I am reading the article/book review you suggested reading in AQ. Is this a journal you recommend in general? I thought I would search for three names of academics I'm familiar with—John Droz, Gad Saad and Lee Jussim—in their list of authors, but none popped up as contributing authors. Seeing them as contributors would have helped confirm for me a sense of the journal's alignment with thinking critically of academia. Your thoughts?

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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
7d

Thanks for the link to the "Masters of Deceit" video.

As the clip was posted 5 years ago, I thought I'd see if I could find my copy, formerly my dad's, of People of the Lie as I wanted to confirm that "deceit" was critical to his thesis. I thought I had stored the book in our downstairs library. No such luck. Duck Duck's AI came in handy-

"Deceit in "People of the Lie"

Overview of Deceit

"People of the Lie" by M. Scott Peck explores the concept of deceit as a fundamental aspect of evil. The book argues that deceit is not only a behavior exhibited by evil individuals but also a core characteristic of their existence.

Key Points on Deceit

Self-Deception: Peck emphasizes that evil people often engage in self-deception, which prevents them from acknowledging their own flaws and sins.

Deceiving Others: These individuals also deceive others, creating layers of lies that mask their true intentions and actions.

Manifestation of Evil: Deceit is portrayed as both a cause and a manifestation of evil, indicating that the act of lying is integral to the identity of those Peck categorizes as "people of the lie.

Conclusion

The book presents deceit as a critical theme, illustrating how it intertwines with the nature of evil and the psychological mechanisms that allow individuals to perpetuate their harmful behaviors."

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