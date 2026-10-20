Since quite a few people personally wrote me in support of my last commentary (Most Americans are Clueless), this is a brief follow-up.
I didn’t mention it, but the trailer I included was the first of a two-movie series. Here is the first full movie, Agenda: Grinding America Down.
The second film in this series is Agenda 2: Masters of Deceit. The full-length film is here… Below is the very short trailer for it. {Again, please click on the arrows in the upper-left-hand corner to make the window larger.}
China is playing a powerful role here. This article is one of the best I’ve seen about their disturbing and dishonest infiltration.
The Bottom Line
Ignore the overall message here at your own risk, but you will NOT be able to say that you weren’t given notice. IMO, the best solution is at the end of my first commentary on this matter.
I’ll ask again: despite all the complaining about the deplorable situation with K-12, how many readers have written a meaningful complaint (e.g., about the terrible NGSS) to one or more of the members of their State Board of Education — the people who are in charge of K-12 in your State?
PS — I am adding this per a reader’s good comment…
I absolutely endorse the quarterly magazine Academic Questions (AQ). I have been reading it (usually cover to cover) for several years now, and have found it to be excellent. It is a publication of the National Association of Scholars. Also AQ is free! (Note: I considered submitting an article, but simply have not had the time to do it.)
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I am reading the article/book review you suggested reading in AQ. Is this a journal you recommend in general? I thought I would search for three names of academics I'm familiar with—John Droz, Gad Saad and Lee Jussim—in their list of authors, but none popped up as contributing authors. Seeing them as contributors would have helped confirm for me a sense of the journal's alignment with thinking critically of academia. Your thoughts?
Thanks for the link to the "Masters of Deceit" video.
As the clip was posted 5 years ago, I thought I'd see if I could find my copy, formerly my dad's, of People of the Lie as I wanted to confirm that "deceit" was critical to his thesis. I thought I had stored the book in our downstairs library. No such luck. Duck Duck's AI came in handy-
"Deceit in "People of the Lie"
Overview of Deceit
"People of the Lie" by M. Scott Peck explores the concept of deceit as a fundamental aspect of evil. The book argues that deceit is not only a behavior exhibited by evil individuals but also a core characteristic of their existence.
Key Points on Deceit
Self-Deception: Peck emphasizes that evil people often engage in self-deception, which prevents them from acknowledging their own flaws and sins.
Deceiving Others: These individuals also deceive others, creating layers of lies that mask their true intentions and actions.
Manifestation of Evil: Deceit is portrayed as both a cause and a manifestation of evil, indicating that the act of lying is integral to the identity of those Peck categorizes as "people of the lie.
Conclusion
The book presents deceit as a critical theme, illustrating how it intertwines with the nature of evil and the psychological mechanisms that allow individuals to perpetuate their harmful behaviors."