Since quite a few people personally wrote me in support of my last commentary (Most Americans are Clueless), this is a brief follow-up.

I didn’t mention it, but the trailer I included was the first of a two-movie series. Here is the first full movie, Agenda: Grinding America Down.

The second film in this series is Agenda 2: Masters of Deceit. The full-length film is here… Below is the very short trailer for it. {Again, please click on the arrows in the upper-left-hand corner to make the window larger.}

China is playing a powerful role here. This article is one of the best I’ve seen about their disturbing and dishonest infiltration.

The Bottom Line

Ignore the overall message here at your own risk, but you will NOT be able to say that you weren’t given notice. IMO, the best solution is at the end of my first commentary on this matter.

I’ll ask again: despite all the complaining about the deplorable situation with K-12, how many readers have written a meaningful complaint (e.g., about the terrible NGSS) to one or more of the members of their State Board of Education — the people who are in charge of K-12 in your State?

PS — I am adding this per a reader’s good comment…

I absolutely endorse the quarterly magazine Academic Questions (AQ). I have been reading it (usually cover to cover) for several years now, and have found it to be excellent. It is a publication of the National Association of Scholars. Also AQ is free! (Note: I considered submitting an article, but simply have not had the time to do it.)

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