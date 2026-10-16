Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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John Shanahan
Oct 16

The title of John Droz's article needs to be put on the marquee of theaters in every city and town across America. That's the way it was seventy years ago. In today's world, we would flash the title of his article "in large bold print" with AI graphics on the homepage of millions of websites.

Yes, most Americans are clueless. This week people discussing climate change, wind and solar energy, and natural resources told me that people like John Droz, thousands of other qualified scientists and engineers and I are wrong in our positions that all carbon dioxide is good for the world. We should never sequester it, and wind and solar have tremendous problems compared to fossil fuels and nuclear power. Wind and solar energy are not free or good for the environment. These anti-modern world activist claimed that 90% to 100% of Americans know that "man-made" carbon dioxide is a serious pollutant, that we must not "deplete" natural resources, instead leave them in the ground, and the fact that there are many solar panels in Africa and Central Asia is proof that these "clean" technologies are good for the world.

Thanks and congratulations to John Droz for his life's work in education and sound government policies.

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Terry Garcia
Oct 16

Points are well made and hit home. One of the main things they did was take dictionaries out of the classroom and life. When a person doesn't have certainty on what a word means, then the substitute definition can be used and confuse. Our founding Fathers had certainty on what words meant and were careful to form the Constitution with exact words to express what they wanted. Once a person has certainty on what a word means, then he can see the subterfuge when it occurs and cease to be taken in.

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