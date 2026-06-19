Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Stephen Kirtland's avatar
Stephen Kirtland
5h

AI or no AI, it is still garbage in, garbage out. On top of that, true intelligence, animal, machine, or human requires the contextual experience that no amount of artificial "learning" can provide. These things are just fast and efficient sorting calculators, programmed by more or less intelligent people.

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Penny Lynn Michalko's avatar
Penny Lynn Michalko
2h

This is exactly why I will most likely not ever use AI, much less trust it to provide credible information.

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