Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
7h

The biggest failure in the proper use of English is calling a wind farm an investment. That is a hoot!

No sane banker would loan the bank’s capital to fund a wind farm project. The numbers do not work. But, if we toss in a huge government subsidy and write laws that specify billions of our tax dollars are being set aside to fund “Green Energy” projects, the bankers are not required to apply logical, rational math. But, the whole debacle allows our Congress to call them investments.

So, when did losing propositions become investments? It is just a sleight of hand invented in Congress. This is what America needs to vote out of Congress.

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Kimball's avatar
Kimball
10h

Beshear notes that politicians on the Left “make it feel like we’re talking down to people, like we’re talking at them, instead of to them.” I love that point, but might even take it a step further: rather than talking “to” people, the next step is talking “with” people. Even the Almighty invites, “Come now: Let us reason together.” Is the Left mightier than Him?

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