Based on my recent commentary, don’t get the wrong idea: I am a big fan of Artificial Intelligence, for certain things. Here is a perfect example…

What follows are three different videos of how women’s fashions changed over a particular period. The first claims to start with prehistoric times, and ends up in 2050. But who took that first photo?…

{For the full effect, have the volume on and click in the upper left-hand corner!}

This second video is about the changes in US women fashions from Colonial times to now — a perfect companion for our 250th birthday… (PS: You can see why I always had a thing for Rosie the Riveter.)

{For the full effect, have the volume on and click in the upper left-hand corner!}

The third video is my personal favorite. This one is about New York City fashions starting in 1900. It is simply amazing how AI can seamlessly change the background — and have everything be consistent with the time period (e.g., seeing 1945 cars in the segment on 1945 clothes).

Fabulous!

(PS: You can see why there were good times when I was in college in 1965.)

{For the full effect, have the volume on and click in the upper left-hand corner!}

Yes, I know that there are other “evolution” videos, but I picked these three as good examples… Looking forward to many new and clever ideas where AI will be used in positive and creative ways!

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