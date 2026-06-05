Kudos to AI for These Videos
Critically Thinking about Women's Fashions
Based on my recent commentary, don’t get the wrong idea: I am a big fan of Artificial Intelligence, for certain things. Here is a perfect example…
What follows are three different videos of how women’s fashions changed over a particular period. The first claims to start with prehistoric times, and ends up in 2050. But who took that first photo?…
{For the full effect, have the volume on and click in the upper left-hand corner!}
This second video is about the changes in US women fashions from Colonial times to now — a perfect companion for our 250th birthday… (PS: You can see why I always had a thing for Rosie the Riveter.)
{For the full effect, have the volume on and click in the upper left-hand corner!}
The third video is my personal favorite. This one is about New York City fashions starting in 1900. It is simply amazing how AI can seamlessly change the background — and have everything be consistent with the time period (e.g., seeing 1945 cars in the segment on 1945 clothes).
Fabulous!
(PS: You can see why there were good times when I was in college in 1965.)
{For the full effect, have the volume on and click in the upper left-hand corner!}
Yes, I know that there are other “evolution” videos, but I picked these three as good examples… Looking forward to many new and clever ideas where AI will be used in positive and creative ways!
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I've heard the words "critical thinking" more and more often lately which is encouraging. Data centers are being built or proposed all over the US. As for the increasing AI competition between countries, where the "AI king" rules the world, I'm just glad I live on a mountain in Maine.
I watched these videos with admiration. I use AI daily myself. But I can’t help but think about this without some sense of dread.
Yes, it’s impressive to see a woman walking through a century of changing fashion and cities. They’re beautiful images, but they also leave me uneasy in a way I don’t fully trust or quite know how to explain.
AI makes reality feel too easy to fabricate. Something about seeing entire worlds generated on demand—smoothly, almost without effort or grounding—feels subtly unreal in a way I don’t think we’ve fully absorbed yet.
We’re building systems that don’t just imitate images. They imitate reality itself. And they’re getting good enough that the old instinct of “seeing is believing” is already becoming archaic, replaced with “I can’t trust what I’m seeing.”
I also worry about the scale of what’s being built to support all of this: enormous data centers, huge energy demands, massive investment, all justified as progress. It feels like we’re moving quickly without having really asked what we’re committing to, or what direction these systems are taking us.
To me, the pace of AI feels like a loose cannon on the deck of a ship already being pushed by wind and wave. If I’m sailing the treacherous oceans, of course I want cannons on board—but I also want them fastened securely to the deck, pointed in the right direction.
Let’s pause and do some critical thinking about this AI “thing.”