Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
21h

I've heard the words "critical thinking" more and more often lately which is encouraging. Data centers are being built or proposed all over the US. As for the increasing AI competition between countries, where the "AI king" rules the world, I'm just glad I live on a mountain in Maine.

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1 reply by John Droz
Kimball's avatar
Kimball
1d

I watched these videos with admiration. I use AI daily myself. But I can’t help but think about this without some sense of dread.

Yes, it’s impressive to see a woman walking through a century of changing fashion and cities. They’re beautiful images, but they also leave me uneasy in a way I don’t fully trust or quite know how to explain.

AI makes reality feel too easy to fabricate. Something about seeing entire worlds generated on demand—smoothly, almost without effort or grounding—feels subtly unreal in a way I don’t think we’ve fully absorbed yet.

We’re building systems that don’t just imitate images. They imitate reality itself. And they’re getting good enough that the old instinct of “seeing is believing” is already becoming archaic, replaced with “I can’t trust what I’m seeing.”

I also worry about the scale of what’s being built to support all of this: enormous data centers, huge energy demands, massive investment, all justified as progress. It feels like we’re moving quickly without having really asked what we’re committing to, or what direction these systems are taking us.

To me, the pace of AI feels like a loose cannon on the deck of a ship already being pushed by wind and wave. If I’m sailing the treacherous oceans, of course I want cannons on board—but I also want them fastened securely to the deck, pointed in the right direction.

Let’s pause and do some critical thinking about this AI “thing.”

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