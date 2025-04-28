I periodically come across information that helps put some of our national issues into perspective — and then share it with you.

In this interesting Report 2024 Schooling in America, there are some fascinating data, like what’s in the following two graphs…

My takeaway is that we are at a record high dissatisfaction with our current State-run K-12 education systems. We should leverage this justified sentiment into creative, competent national reform, with DOEd not being dissolved, but rather providing leadership (see here).

From another recent Report, What Do Parents Want, note these conclusions:

— Parents prefer schools that have stricter versus more lenient discipline. — Parents overwhelmingly want teachers to keep their politics to themselves. Further, a majority of parents said that they would not choose a school that took political stances with which they disagreed, even if that school was of high academic quality. — Parents want schools to avoid sexually explicit material and to avoid teaching LGBTQ content in the classroom. — Parents favor schools that use more technology than less, and that emphasize STEM over the humanities. — Parents prefer schools that emphasize national pride over skeptical treatment of American history. — Parents say they want schools to instill in students the ability to discuss contentious issues rationally.

My takeaway is that these are things that DOEd should publicly advocate, as well as give States assistance in making happen. At this point, few (if any) States are doing these things. (See here for more good ideas.)

