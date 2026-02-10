Is it Real, or is it Memorex?

The title refers to a famous advertisement slogan from several years ago. The idea was that Memorex tapes did such a superior job of recording that it was very difficult to tell whether you were watching something live or on tape…

Recently, I was sent the video above for my popular Newsletter. I watched it. The question is: is it real or is it an AI fake? This is a good test for you.

WITHOUT looking up anything on the Internet, watch the video and then tell me what your Critical Thinking analysis concludes, and why?

PS — Regarding what’s real, I’ve been asked whether this well-written column about me is accurate or not. It is!

It was a surprise that Stephen Heins (The Word Merchant — whom I don’t know that well) selected me for this honor. I don’t ordinarily go around tooting my own horn, so it is appreciated when someone else does…

