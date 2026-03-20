Some “education experts” insist that the answer is YES.

What they are contending is that just because a person can think critically about one topic (a “domain”), that does not mean that they can think critically about another. Put another way, they contend that the skill of thinking critically is not transferable from one subject to another.

I do not buy this opinion, and believe that this is a subtle attempt by people who are actually opposed to Critical Thinking (although they rarely acknowledge it), to diminish its usefulness. Let’s look at a parallel.

What does it mean to be an “athletic person,” and is that transferable from one sport to another?

My definition of an athletic person would be something like:

1 - they have good BMI (i.e., generally are not overweight), 2 - they have good muscle tone, 3 - they have good reflexes, 4 - they have good hand-eye coordination, and 5 - they are competitive.

I believe that with a minimum of knowledge (which is always necessary), this person can be a reasonably competent tennis player, baseball player, basketball player, golfer, etc. In other words, their underlying athleticism is transferable to a variety of sports.

On the other hand, those who contend that Critical Thinking is not a transferable skill are saying that a quality baseball player would not do any better playing other sports than the average person would. IMO that is baloney.

This may sound like an academic tempest in a teapot, but it is NOT! One of the main negative consequences of the “not transferable” camp is the profoundly negative conclusion that Critical Thinking is not a teachable skill.

So when we challenge States that say in their education Mission Statement that they value Critical Thinking — but do not teach it — that is one of their egghead excuses: “It’s not teachable!”

IMO in reality, these are anti-American parties who are adamantly opposed to seeing that US citizens are Critical Thinkers, so they fall back on a variety of excuses for not formally teaching it.

As I mentioned before we have recently created a breakthrough: The Standards on how to teach Critical Thinking in each grade of a K-12 school. I am working with one State (TN) to give them the opportunity to demonstrate the power of having K-12 students be Critical Thinkers. (If you know anyone in TN who would be interested in helping with this, please let me know.)

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