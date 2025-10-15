This is another guest post. This time it is the insights of Dr. Jon Boone, whom I’ve known for many years, and have been repeatedly impressed with his thoughtful insights. Further, he is a master wordsmith. In other words, he has good ideas that are well-written — a relatively rare combination.

Below is an email Jon sent a mutual friend on 10-14-25…

…I don’t know what Trump has up his tactical sleeve, but I’m willing to let time tell, particularly since he has galvanized so many other wonderful achievements that I hadn’t expected to see in my lifetime. Not least, this:

The Supreme Court just restored Trump’s constitutional power to remove rogue commissioners from federal agencies. For the first time in 90 years, the President can clean house. The walls of bureaucratic tyranny are cracking.

Since 1935, the presidency has been a hostage. A hidden ruling called Humphrey’s Executor v. United States created a shield around unelected bureaucrats buried inside so-called independent agencies. They could not be fired. Not by Congress. Not by the people. Not even by the Commander in Chief. These were the Deep State’s castles inside the government. Protected. Untouchable. Writing rules with the power of law while answering to no one. For decades, they dictated policy, destroyed accountability, and made every president a figurehead in his own house.

That ended this week.

In a ruling few expected but history will never forget, the Supreme Court confirmed that President Trump has full constitutional authority to remove Democratic commissioners Mary Boyle, Richard Trumka Jr, and Alexander Hoehn-Saric from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Court reminded the nation that executive power belongs to the President alone. Not to agencies. Not to boards. Not to faceless lawyers.

The 6-3 decision has detonated the foundation of bureaucratic immunity. Trump can now terminate any commissioner who obstructs reform, dismantle ideological mandates, and reclaim executive control over agencies that have operated like private empires. The ruling sets a precedent that can sweep through every corner of the federal maze — FTC, SEC, NLRB, CDC, FDA, DOE. Hundreds of unelected operators who hid behind the term “independent” are now exposed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is only the beginning. Nearly 700 positions across Washington fall under the same model. With this judgment, Trump holds the legal weapon he was denied in his first term. The sword is back in his hands.

Inside the Deep State, panic has already begun. For decades, they didn’t need to win elections. They only needed to control who stayed behind. By embedding loyal operatives inside untouchable posts, they guaranteed their agenda would survive every presidency. They wrote laws under the cover of regulation. They censored industries through “safety standards.” They shifted policy without ever standing for a vote. That structure is now collapsing.

This decision is not about staffing. It’s about sovereignty. The hidden coup that began ninety years ago has been reversed. The unelected state no longer outranks the elected one. The legal scaffolding that protected the regime is being dismantled piece by piece.

That is why the media is silent. They understand what this means. If Trump uses this authority — and he will — the entire architecture of shadow governance will fall. Agencies that weaponized policy for ideology will be stripped of power. Mandates will be rescinded. Political infiltrators will be removed. The Deep State’s invisible army is finally within reach.

Trump’s second term begins now, with the power he was denied in 2016. The presidency is no longer a cage. It is a command post. He can purge the administrative state, rebuild federal institutions that answer to the people, and restore a government that serves its citizens instead of its masters.

This is The Great Reclamation. The end of ninety years of executive humiliation. The day the balance returns. The Deep State buried the presidency under red tape and called it democracy. But the chains have been cut. And Trump now holds the axe.

