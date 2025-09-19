I have brought up some of this information before, but to date, few people seem to appreciate the extreme direness of this matter. Maybe it was my fault for including it with other material, as it might have gotten lost.

Today, this is my sole point: US vaccination recommendations for babies and young children have gotten way out of hand. In a word, they are not scientific.

As I wrote recently:

The “government” (especially the CDC) is currently advising parents of babies to give them almost 40 injections by the time they are TWO (2) years old. FORTY! (See CDC chart below.)

The Science issue is not what the potential value of any one of these individual shots is, but rather that there have been ZERO scientific studies done that assess the long-term health risks to these babies from the combination of these 40± injections. However, anyone who questions the absurdity of this situation is quickly labelled an anti-vaxxer. Scientists should be skeptical!

This CDC chart continues on through age six, so please check it out. It’s worse than my prior polite summary says. In actuality, the CDC’s full recommendations amount to SEVENTY-TWO injections for young children!!!

Chronic Diseases and the Childhood Vaccine Schedule —

It’s easy to dismiss those asking whether this astounding collection of injections contributes to subsequent adverse health effects (e.g., autism). It’s easy to dismiss such views, but the scientific reality is WE DO NOT KNOW!

Here is a very thorough and well-documented discussion about the dire autism situation — by a person who disputes the vaccine connection. That said, they provide zero evidence as to why they believe that vaccines have nothing to do with the extraordinary spike in autism cases.

But what if we broaden our scope and look at the number of young people who have one or more chronic diseases? What is happening there? This recent study finds that “Pediatric chronic disease prevalence has risen to nearly 30% in the last 20 years.”

Also consider this new scientific study of 18,000± children. In layperson’s terms, it concluded that children who received zero or few vaccinations were significantly healthier than those who more closely adhered to the CDC recommendations!!!

Some Positive Developments —

One breath of fresh air is a new lawsuit against the CDC’s recommendation of 72 injections. Read it carefully.

Another optimistic development is that RFKjr has replaced all the people on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) board with fresh-faced experts. Contrary to what the lamestream media would like you to believe, these are good people.

As of this writing, they are in the middle of a two-day meeting this week! (Here is a good overview of what happened in yesterday’s 7 hour meeting.) You can watch day #2 live, here.

The Bottom Line —

On a related matter, Who is Bobby Kennedy? is an interesting 30-minute documentary. He is hated (feared) by the entrenched unscientific elements of our current medical system, as he is lifting up many rocks that they don’t want touched.

RFKjr is taking a huge amount of abuse for YOU, so he needs your support. Consider subscribing to The MAHA Report plus watching their weekly 1-hour 4 PM Wednesday meeting (here is this week’s) are worthwhile steps you can take. As busy as I am, I do both.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

