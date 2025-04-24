Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Lynch's avatar
William Lynch
4h

William Lynch .... Yes, these are depressing statistics.

But where is the courage in the political arm of a school system that will attack this problem at its source?

Tests, including (non-academic) pre-tests, of the parent (or parents), with required pre-training of identified parents who need such training on how to properly motivate a child.

Annually renewed agreements between parents and the individual schools.

Snap-back reports during the year,

Have all school statistics broken out into home and economic factors including a three-category (non-released) designations of apparent parental involvement (not acceptable, minimal, and excellent).

Evaluation and the reward of teachers (with the same three designations). Assessments of teacher merit on how well their assigned students have increased in percentile rankings from one year to the next. (It will be obvious who the better teachers are.)

The metrics, however, for student and student cohort performance on their tests should NOT consist of algebraic differences or changes in "points” on a test, or on differences in “passing” percentages, but on a set of known (but not used) normalized ratio metrics that will give qualitatively correct comparative evaluations even if “good” tests are made less or more difficult in their question selection.

The school system has excellent computing programs for evaluating the merits of every single question in their tests. The additions above will be minor in comparison.

Dollars? The effectiveness of a dollar spent on the above factors is much better than the later-in-life attempts to catch up on all that had been lost. Not that very late efforts aren't also important, but not as part of a long-term solution. … bandglynch@gmail.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
5h

In "The Great Classroom Collapse" and "Chaos in the Classroom," Lance Izumi shows that the "Science of Reading" method actually works, but the methods used in most states, and at least implicitly mandated by the DoEd, don't work.

The Federal government should NOT specify what methods states must use. Instead it must demand RESULTS in exchange for money. It might be useful to recommend methods that are known to work, but that assumes state departments of education are populated by idiots or ideologues who have a political agenda or financial motives, instead of an educational agenda — which the evidence shows to be true in too many cases. Some states might develop or adopt methods that work even better than what DoEd recommends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz jr.
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture