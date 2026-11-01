Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Laura Downing's avatar
Laura Downing
19h

The Seneca, SC Journal printed this Letter to the Editor...

You Have One Weapon in a Republic

As a citizen in a Republic, you have one weapon and it is called a Vote. You are responsible to cast that Vote for candidates who most closely match your worldview and that will work for the betterment of the entire country and her citizens. Even when the candidates themselves do not seem to be able to do that, the Party Platform becomes the measure by which you cast your Vote.

For the R’s who are not voting in the election next week…just do it. Hold your nose and vote for the Party, not the candidates. Obviously, the candidate pool has some problems caused by a two-party system, corruption, and interference at every level in the process. However, the Republican Party Platform is light years better than the Democrat Party Platform. Go to RNC.org and DNC.org for details.

The Dem Party Platform, according to Sharon Downie’s Substack, Democrat Platforms: What the Democratic Party Stands For in 2026 - Beyond the Soundbites, “economic fairness (raising the minimum wage, progressive taxes, social safety nets), health care (universal access, ACA, lowering costs), climate action (net-zero by 2050, clean energy), civil rights (voting rights, equality, ADA), education (universal preschool, affordable college), immigration (pathways to citizenship, Dreamer protections), and foreign policy (multilateralism, human rights, strong military, and a renewed emphasis on restoring American leadership in global affairs).”

Short version of the D Party platform is unchecked government control of all resources (aka communism), uncontrolled social programs, abortion on demand, mass illegal immigration, climate hysteria, forced medical mandates, antagonism toward Christ, the erosion of rights under the Constitution, and so much more. The Dem Party has moved so far left, most historical Dems do not recognize their party, yet continue to go along.

Even though many (most) Republican elected officials are not actually Republican or effective in any way at governing, the R Party Platform is not the anti-God, anti-America, anti-Constitution mess that is the Dem Party Platform.

If you cannot vote FOR Republicans, at least vote AGAINST Democrat Socialist policies. When the Dems take back over, we will not recognize America and there is zero chance R’s will ever get power again. The Presidency of Donald Trump has been but a reprieve on the road to judgment. “If we ever forget that we're one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” Ronald Reagan.

Vote.

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1 reply by John Droz
Don Runkle's avatar
Don Runkle
17h

John...great perspective as always. This election is very simple. A huge number of conservatives, don't like what's happening to America, but, they don't vote. They always have some excuse, all of which are nonsense. As Franklin admonished...we've created a "republic, if you can keep it". Keeping our Constitutional Republic requires conservatives to turnout. Those that don't turnout have no voice.

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