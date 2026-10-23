Two follow-up things here…

First, THANK YOU to the few hundred readers who took the time to vote in my Poll. The result is that Textbook Cover #4 was the clear winner. (#1 and #3 were tied for second.) We will work on tweaking #4 to accommodate some good suggestions. For example, the signs for each of the possible paths might say for one direction “Challenging / Critical Thinking” and for the other “Easy Street / Conformity”.} I plan on building on Robert Frost’s insightful (and very applicable) observation:

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Second, this is a spot-on addition to my recent two commentaries about how Most Americans are Clueless (see here and here).

Read it and then see my brief remarks after…

The Bottom Line

This insightful comic strip appeared on Sunday, August 14, 2011… Kudos to Gary Trudeau for putting his finger directly on “Critical Thinking”!

What has changed in the 15 years since then? Things have gotten much worse!

I attribute most of that to the fact that despite many States officially saying that they support Critical Thinking, ZERO States have any K-12 course where they formally teach Critical Thinking. In the meantime, the Left has made sure that the propaganda in other courses has been ratcheted up.

Colleges and universities are reportedly bastions where many very smart people are employed by or affiliated with — so how can they be so clueless?

Well, for one thing, most of these elites are Left-leaning, so the concept of actually teaching their students to be Critical Thinkers is anathema to them.

Again, it points out why the fix for this is in K-12, NOT in higher-ed!

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