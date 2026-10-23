Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
4d

I recall my 6th grade elementary school teacher way back in 1950 teaching us how to recognize and understand propaganda. We were assigned to find and cut out newspaper articles that were not news but propaganda. In 6th grade. I suspect many college kids today would be unable to complete such an assignment.

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Brian J. Gladish's avatar
Brian J. Gladish
2d

I picked up a textbook on critical thinking, and it seemed to conclude in the case studies that left-wing answers were generally the ones arrived at through critical thinking. At that point I concluded that critical thinking was just another label for dismissing deeper thought.

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