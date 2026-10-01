A wonderfully revealing first-person explanation about what is happening to our younger generations, by heroine Lucy Biggers… (Note: her original Substack article has a short video to go along with each of her three points.)

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In three parts, I explain how I was brainwashed into becoming a biased climate reporter.

Step 1: Deconstruct your identity.

When I entered a newsroom at 25, this was the pervasive ideology: the world is divided into two groups—the oppressed and the oppressors.

If you are white, straight, privileged, or American, you are inherently an oppressor. Everything you grew up believing is wrong or evil. You cannot be trusted to see the world as it really is because you are inherently racist, biased, and part of the oppressor class.

I was young, excited to be there, and surrounded by people I thought were smarter and cooler than I was. So I absorbed their worldview and ceded my judgment to the group.

Once you are demoralized, feel guilty for being an oppressor, can no longer trust your own intuition, or your own interpretation of the facts, you will believe whatever the group tells you to believe.

Step 2: Atone for your sins.

Because you are an oppressor all you can do is atone for the sins of your birth. You can do that by repeating and advancing the group’s ideology. You never question it, because questioning the ideology is treated as proof that you are racist, selfish, or an oppressor.

For me, this manifested as becoming a climate reporter. Through my work I could help the downtrodden, the indigenous people and other marginalized groups. I could be a good ally.



And so without questioning, I pushed the idea that climate change was an existential crisis, fossil-fuel companies were evil, capitalism was destroying the planet, and America was an imperialist country that had wrecked the environment. Essentially, all of the problems we faced were because of Western imperialism.

If I had any doubts about this way of thinking I would shut them down. Who was I to question any of it? I was just some stupid, privileged white girl who didn’t know anything. That was what I had been told about myself and that is what I believed. Better to go along with the group, keep my head down, and be a good ally.

Step 3: Fully submit to the ideology.

The West is evil. America is evil. Capitalism is evil. White people are evil. Everything you grew up believing is wrong, and the only way to fix the world is to tear all of these systems down.

The weird thing is that I fell for all of this from a place of compassion and empathy. I wanted to help the downtrodden. I wanted to solve inequality. I wanted to fix the world.

I thought that by giving up my personal agency to this ideology, I was playing my part in atoning for the sins of my birth.

I believe what I went through (and how thoroughly my sense of self was deconstructed) is still incredibly relevant today. It helps explain the DSA’s growing power within the Democratic Party. Why most Democrats can’t bring themselves to condemn socialism. Why so many young people believe America deserved 9/11. Why young people and celebrities chant “Free Palestine” without understanding that Hamas is a terrorist organization or anything about the conflict. They’ve been told what to believe and who the oppressor is in each of these situations.



Ten years of cancel culture has taught people that questioning the ideology doesn’t simply mean you disagree. It means you are an evil oppressor. You are racist, sexist, privileged, out of touch, evil. Disagree and you will be cast out and lose everything.

Once people become afraid to trust themselves, examine the facts, or stand against the group, you’ve got them. They can be convinced to believe and do anything.

What do you all think? Did I describe this accurately?

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