Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
Oct 1

What they are doing with education clearly isn't working but they keep doing it anyway because it isn't for educational purposes. It is for brainwashing.

I felt the control when I became a teacher in the 90s. It was a bit different then, but the powers that be were still causing division as usual.

IMHO, every system is controlled and broken. When these systems get too large, corruption ruins it.

For instance, at that time, South Florida Broward County and likely others, were required to have a minority % quota of teachers. This led to only hiring minority teachers to meet the quota rather than hiring the best person for the job.

It was equality that caused inequality for the teachers and the population of children they served.

Lowering standards never leads to progress.

Why not have the schools teach reading, math, etc., then expose children to trades of all sorts in lower grades, then let them choose their path in the upper grades? College or trade school based on choice?

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2 replies by John Droz and others
Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
Oct 1

This is the Woke journey. Accept post-modernist Neo-Marxist philosophy:

- there is no such thing as objective truth

- REASON cannot exist - only power

- all existing power structures are the result of white supremacy

- your salvation lies in accepting Woke

It's just a cult.

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1 reply by John Droz
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