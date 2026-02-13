Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leserly's avatar
Leserly
21h

Thank you. This is a vitally important matter. Professor Kohane's study should be a primary piece of study on the curriculum in all schools and universities.

Professor Norman Fenton said, 'AI is a Censorship Tool It’s all about clever algorithms to do censorship. That’s what virtually all of the AI funding is,... AI platforms are being trained to provide biased information and suppress alternative perspectives, making it difficult to obtain unbiased answers. '

We are in danger.

A small group whose aim is to run the world are creating what Prof Fenton calls 'an AI cage' around all knowledge. It could become impossible to read or publish data that opposes the data provided by AI.

Reply
Share
4 replies by John Droz and others
Chase Allswell's avatar
Chase Allswell
20h

Every faction of research ideology; the good, the bad, and the demented should humble themselves in purity and willingly digest and seek to understand this AI conundrum you have illuminated here. Those who ruthlessly seek to disseminate lies and conformity in education and research must be put on notice. Thank you for your poignant, undeniably important vision, and courage. I salute you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture