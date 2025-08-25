Just prior to the confirmation hearings for RFKjr, a group of political activists sent a letter to the Senate objecting to him. Attorney Diana Lutfi coordinated a counter effort and had numerous medical professionals and scientists (including me) sign a letter in support of RFKjr. Here is a history.

Diana is now planning a DC Conference (later this week) for those who are serious about US healthcare reform. Interestingly, the Conference and meals are provided free of charge.

I was invited, but due to the health of my wife, will be unable to go. I spoke to Diana and promised that I’d write up what I would have said to the group if I had been there in person. If you agree with what is below, and are committed to US healthcare reform, please consider going… Here is my submission:

My 2¢ to the Healthcare Conference —

Despite the enormous death toll of COVID-19 (most of it relatively easily preventable), this “pandemic” did us one enormous favor: it exposed in vivid technicolor that the US Healthcare system is more than broken, it is fundamentally and fatally flawed.

Our largest healthcare agencies were demonstrably incompetent. Most of the focus by from then to now (by people like RFKjr), has been on their handling of the bio-chemical injections (aka “vaccines”) — but that is a complicated matter that too easily gets into technical quicksand. Let’s look at much simpler and more straightforward COVID issues, as they provide better clarity about our healthcare agencies’ ineptness.

One example is that the FDA granted EUAs for treatments like Remdesivir, where there was little or no legitimate basis for doing so — while it failed to grant EUAs for therapeutics like Ivermectin, where there are substantial grounds for doing so. Another clear example is that the CDC demonstrated that it didn’t understand the two main considerations it is chartered to be focused on — efficacy and safety — in something as elementary as wearing a COVID mask.

But what about colleges and universities, which are filled with tens of thousands of degreed experts? Instead of championing the facts, they capitulated to politics as well as financial self-interest, and robotically went along with the federal agencies’ negligence.

What about pharmaceutical companies, which employ tens of thousands of medical experts? They also could have come forward with the facts, yet they continually chose the opposite: to advocate what was in their financial interest.

What about major medical organizations (AMA, AAP, NAS, etc.) that also have tens of thousands of medical experts as members? One might have thought that when the chips were down that they would have adhered to their own mission statements and spoken strongly in behalf of US citizens. That was rarely the case, as almost all of them chose to take the politically correct route of endorsing faulty FDA and CDC policies.

What about the fifty State Departments of Health, which are also connected to tens of thousands of medical experts? Once again, with few exceptions, they chose to ignore what was in the best interest of their citizens and follow politics and their financial interests in lockstep fashion.

There are a multitude of other guilty parties here, but rather than enumerate them all, let’s keep this relatively short and get onto solutions.

—————————————————

Instead of restating the obvious failures of numerous COVID-19 policies, we need to critically think about WHY they really happened — and we need to go way beyond easy but woefully incomplete answers like “it’s all the fault of Big Pharma!” Yes, in several key cases, Big Pharma is an easy villain — but where are the gatekeepers, and why did tens of thousands of medical “experts” fold like a house of cards?

Even more disconcerting is that that up through today, almost none of the complicit parties have stepped forward and acknowledged all their many mistakes during the COVID fiasco. Instead, they continue to try to justify their indefensible positions.

Unless we accurately identify the root cause of this disaster, there is no hope of coming up with an effective solution.

Yes, we can rewrite FDA and CDC policies and procedures — and we should do so immediately. But that doesn’t explain, or begin to solve, the cause of this incompetence.

I’m proposing that the real problem is something no one else appears to be discussing. Before I provide my answer, there is one more thing that we need to firmly grasp: the COVID-19 matter was not an outlier!

Regretfully, we are also acting irrationally (i.e., similarly) regarding many other important technical matters. For example (in the medical field), trusting parents are now being told that a two-year-old child must be subjected to some forty different injections!… For example, we have been voluntarily undermining our society by attempting to replace our extremely successful energy system with unreliable and very expensive renewable energies!… For example, in something akin to burning witches at the stake, we have been irrationally indicting an innocuous, beneficial gas (Carbon Dioxide) as the single largest threat to our existence! Etc., etc.

The inescapable (and very disturbing) conclusion from thoroughly analyzing these and other similar situations, is that Science itself is being threatened by a very coordinated assault. In other words, what's happening at the FDA, CDC, AMA, NAS, etc, plus the attacks on RFKjr, are symptoms of this assault on Science.

—————————————————

At the beginning of this commentary, I stated that COVID-19 showed that the US Healthcare system is more than broken: it proved that it is fundamentally and fatally flawed. The basic defects exposed are that: 1) few medical “experts” actually understand what real Science is, and 2) few medical “experts” are Critical Thinkers*…

After we understand those two failings, we then need to fully appreciate that one thing has been a MAJOR contributor to BOTH of these profound failures.

—> The unexpected and shocking answer is: Our K-12 education system!!!

Why is this so? It is in K-12 that children (during the most formative time of their life) receive thirteen YEARS of education about what Science actually is. It is also in K-12 that children are either specifically taught to be Critical Thinkers or lemmings.

What subsequently happens in higher education, our employment, or our life otherwise, is entirely subsequently constructed on the almost impermeable foundation of those thirteen YEARS.

I ask the good people of this conference to give this maybe surprising answer some critical thought. Due to our own K-12 education, that is not the norm for most people. Critical thinking involves thinking more deeply, more broadly, and more creatively. It sounds fairly easy, but like any other skill, it takes significant practice.

—————————————————

Let me finish up with some additional food for thought…

It is indisputable that there are bad actors whose main goal in life is to bring America down. Call them Socialists, Marxists, Communists, or whatever name you want. To simplify things, I’ll just call them Leftists.

These anti-Americans do not perceive things the same way we do. One of the surprisingly different perspectives they have is that they look at projects long-term. In other words, they have no qualms about taking on an initiative that might take 20+ years to come to fruition. How many of us are willing to make a major commitment to a work plan where results would not be obtained for well over 20 years???

I make this point as there are 50+ million children now in our K-12 education system. Around 2010, a group of Leftists decided that an effective way to bring America down would be to undermine the K-12 Science standards. Towards that end, they then wrote the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) plus a sister document, A Framework for K-12 Science Education. So what?

There are numerous problems with these materials, like: a) they eliminated teaching the traditional Scientific Method, b) they emphasized Left ideology (like equity), and c) they purposefully taught students to be conformists. But that’s just my opinion, you say… Yes, that is my opinion as a critically thinking physicist. But consider that there are at least three (3) other damning evaluations of the NGSS/Framework.

This Leftist package was introduced in 2012, and astoundingly, 49 States soon formally adopted all (or most) of this inferior material! So what you say again?

The end result is that every year, some four million victims graduate from US high schools. These students soon become voters and then become part of the workforce, including every aspect of the healthcare field: politicians, lawyers, lobbyists, healthcare providers, researchers, etc.

What we now have in positions of healthcare policy influence are people: a) with little understanding of Real Science, b) indoctrinated with Left ideology, and c) with no critical thinking skills. Looking at it from this perspective: the COVID-19 fiasco was not a surprise, but was 100% expected!

So the reality of the situation we find ourselves mired in is this: unless we quickly and meaningfully fix our K-12 education system, anything else we do will only be a temporary band-aid that will be painfully ripped off in the near future.

In this Substack, I have spelled out exactly what needs to be done to fix the K-12 education system quickly and meaningfully. However, unlike most of what you’ve heard, my answer is something new.

Doing this is profoundly important, as the BEST defense we citizens have against self-serving or incompetent experts and leaders, is our own Critical Thinking skills. Put another way: a proper K-12 education is the best gatekeeping defense we can have.

Thank you for your attention and commendable interest in improving our healthcare system.

* I understand that there is a third possibility: that these people DID understand what real Science is, and DID do Critical Thinking about their actions (fully realizing that hundreds of thousands of Americans would die unnecessarily), yet continued on anyway. That would mean that these people were truly evil. I choose to believe that those who fell into this category are a tiny minority.

